Old Commonwealth relaunches Colonel Randolph 16 Year Bourbon

Ultra-rare Colonel Randolph 16 Year Bourbon is back

By
Old Commonwealth
The third ultra-premium expression from Old Commonwealth Distillery is Colonel Randolph 16-year-old Kentucky straight bourbon. This single barrel offering was personally selected by Gordon Hue, the industry luminary responsible for reviving the Colonel Randolph brand in 1990. At 106 proof, this 16-year whiskey—made with the exact mashbill as Hue’s release—shines brightly, with a depth and flavor profile that emulates and encapsulates vintage whiskey. Old Commonwealth

If you’re a fan of highly sought-after, ultra-premium whiskeys, you’ll be excited to learn about the newest release from Old Commonwealth Distillery. This is because it’s a re-release of the brand’s popular Colonel Randolph 16-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon.

Colonel Randolph 16-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon

Whiskey glass
Haris Calkic / iStock

This 106-proof single-barrel bourbon begins with a mash bill of 75% corn, 13% rye, and 12% malted barley. It’s matured for sixteen years in new, charred American oak barrels before being bottled.

The result (according to the brand) is a complex, memorable whiskey that begins with a nose of charred oak, cinnamon, honey, brown sugar, toffee, coffee cake, almond butter, and vanilla. Sipping it reveals notes of baking chocolate, cherry syrup, candied peaches, and pecan pie. The finish is long, lingering, and warm and ends with dark chocolate and maraschino cherries.

“Our mission is to revive old brands as premium whiskey so you can drink history,” Zachary Joseph, president of operations for Old Commonwealth Distillery, said in a press release. “Colonel Randolph is perfect for our growing portfolio, and we were thrilled when Gordon agreed to partner with us on this single barrel.”

Where can I buy it?

Glass of whiskey with ice cubes served on wooden planks
Jag_cz / Shutterstock

Sadly, you can’t just stroll into your local liquor store to purchase a bottle of this limited-edition expression. This rare, single-barrel bourbon will be released online on February 6th for Old Commonwealth VIPs for the suggested price of $349 for a 750ml bottle. If you want to get your hands on a bottle, you can sign up to become an OC VIP on the Old Commonwealth website.

