Coffee beans vs. espresso beans: What’s the real difference?

Table of Contents Table of Contents What are coffee beans? What are espresso beans? Coffee beans vs. espresso beans Can you use regular coffee beans to brew espresso?

Shopping for coffee seems simple until you feel puzzled by various marketing labels on coffee bags. From differences in coffee roasts to the sizes of coffee grounds, there’s a never-ending knowledge base to build around coffee. As I’ve shopped for coffee, I’ve noticed some bags say coffee beans while others say espresso beans. As you probably have guessed, the two are not the same thing.

Learning the difference between coffee beans vs. espresso beans is worth your while to help you narrow down the coffee best suited for you. Here’s how to decide between coffee beans or espresso beans.

What are coffee beans? What are espresso beans?

Before learning the differences between coffee beans and espresso beans, let’s start with a basic understanding. Coffee beans undergo a long process, from picking them as coffee cherries from a tree to yielding green coffee beans. As detailed by YouTube coffee expert HomeGrounds Coffee, green coffee beans cannot be used for brewing. Instead, the coffee roasting process unlocks the oils and sugars within the beans, giving the coffee a distinct aroma and flavor.

From washing to processing to drying, the roasting process is the final stage of a coffee bean’s journey. The coffee roasting process differentiates the roasts you’re accustomed to, from floral and fruity light roast coffee to chocolatey, rich, dark roast coffee.

All coffee beans start the same, but the varying roasting times and temperatures ultimately set them apart. Coffee beans are packaged in either whole bean form or ground coffee, which can be used to brew in varying ways, such as with an automatic coffee maker or using a pour-over coffee maker.

Espresso beans are a variety of coffee beans that differ based on their roasting level and time, brewing method, and flavor. This is where it can become tricky to differentiate, as espresso beans are coffee beans, yet not all coffee beans are espresso beans.

Coffee beans vs. espresso beans

There are two primary differences between coffee beans and espresso beans: roasting temperature and time and brewing method. The differences in roasting and brewing give espresso beans a unique flavor when compared to traditional coffee beans. Whether you purchase coffee beans or espresso beans depends on the type of coffee you want to brew and your preferred brewing method.

Roasting temperature and time

Espresso beans set themselves apart due to their longer roasting process at higher temperatures. Roasting espresso beans at a higher temperature for a longer time gives them their ultra-dark color and extracts more oils from the beans. In turn, this provides espresso beans with a stronger, bolder flavor than other type of coffee beans. When coffee roasters produce espresso beans, they allow beans to roast past their “second crack,” which changes the beans’ color and flavor.

You may notice espresso beans, in their whole form, have a natural oil sheen. The oils in espresso beans help create espresso’s natural “crema” when brewed due to the emulsification of natural oils with the other compounds found in coffee. If you’re not into grinding your beans, your pre-ground coffee bag may say “espresso roast.” Ground espresso roast coffees consist of espresso beans that are finely ground to allow for as much oil extraction as possible. As detailed below, espresso roast coffees are designed explicitly for espresso’s specialized brewing method.

Brewing method

Espresso’s unique brewing method forces hot water through a very finely ground coffee at a high pressure. Unlike other coffee brewing methods, brewing espresso yields a very concentrated product and uses a much lower grounds-to-water ratio. The bags of coffee you see labeled as “espresso beans” are made to be used with this brewing method, whereas traditional coffee beans are best suited for other coffee brewing methods.

If you plan to make espresso-crafted drinks like a latte or a cappuccino, you’ll want to use bold, rich espresso shots to allow the coffee flavor to shine. Yet, regular coffee beans are the way to go if you like to keep things plain and simple with a plain ol’ cup of joe in the morning. HomeGrounds coffee describes the choice well: “Espresso coffee beans will give you the consistency, body, and flavor you want in your shot and help to achieve a rich crema to enhance your drink. Regular coffee beans are great for various brewing methods, but espresso coffee beans hold up best with high-pressure methods.”

Can you use regular coffee beans to brew espresso?

While you could use coffee beans to brew espresso, I don’t recommend it. Again, this goes back to the key differences between coffee beans vs. espresso beans. Espresso brewed with coffee beans (especially light or medium roast coffees) won’t taste the same and will lack the rich, intense flavor you’ve come to expect from espresso shots. Additionally, ground coffee made to use with other brewing methods, such as with a drip coffee maker, will have a medium ground size, unlike espresso, which requires finely ground coffee for optimal flavor extraction.