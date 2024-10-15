Clase Azul is launching a new tequila for the Day of the Dead

 Skip to main content
Clase Azul is releasing an epic tequila for Día de Muertos

By
Clase Azul
Fans of luxury tequila know all about Clase Azul for its high-quality tequilas and beautiful, display-worthy decanters. Recently, the popular brand launched the third installment in its limited-edition collection, Nuestros Recuerdos, which first debuted back in 2021. It’s called Clase Azul Tequila Día de Muertos Edición Limitada Música, and it was created to pay tribute to the music and rhythms of the Day of the Dead.

Clase Azul Tequila Día de Muertos Edición Limitada Música

Clase Azul
Only 10,000 decanters of this memorable tequila will be made available. Made to pay homage to the music and atmosphere of Día de Muertos, this añejo tequila was matured for twenty-six months. First, it was matured in American whiskey casks before being split into two separate batches. One was finished in Scotch whisky barrels from the Isle of Skye, and the other in Scotch whisky barrels from Speyside. The two batches were blended again to create this sublime, sippable tequila.

This results in a complex tequila that begins with a nose of peaty smoke, honey, dried fruits, and gentle spices. The palate is a mix of peat smoke, cinnamon, honey, and chocolate.

“For this edition, I wanted to reinterpret music into sensorial chords to evoke nostalgia, since during Día de Muertos we remember the great moments shared with our loved ones,” Master Distiller Viridiana Tinoco said in a press release. “Seeking to achieve a harmony of notes with different nuances through the casks, for one part I included smoky notes which are reminders of candles and incense of this festivity and, for the other, sweet notes suggestive of the delicacies placed on ofrendas.”

The decanter

Clase Azul
Not only is the tequila inside memorable, but the plum-colored decanter is a piece of artwork itself. Mexican illustrator David Espinosa drew an image of a skeletal musical ensemble. The decanter also features an ornament with a 24-karate gold finish that dances and appears to play the accordion when you pull on a chain. Clase Azul Tequila Día de Muertos

Where can I buy it?

Clase Azul
This limited-edition tequila is available at select retailers in a 1-liter decanter for a suggested retail price of $1,500.

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
