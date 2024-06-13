 Skip to main content
Reynolds Wrap and ButcherBox collab to create ultimate grilling tool this summer

Your new barbecue survival kit

Reynolds Wrap Butcher Box
Reynolds Wrap

With barbecue season now officially in full swing, you may have found yourself in need of more grilling supplies than you originally thought. Or perhaps you’ve stumbled confusedly around the butcher counter, searching aimlessly for recipes on your phone as you try and figure out which ingredients to buy. Beef? Chicken? Pork? Kebabs? Brats? Burgers? And once you’ve got it in the grocery cart, then you have to search for a recipe. After all, it’s not always as simple as just throwing a piece of meat over the coals and calling it a day. Between all of the supplies like charcoal, flame starters, grilling accessories, and all of the possible ingredients you might want to grill, things can get a bit overwhelming. Thankfully, Reynolds Wrap and ButcherBox — two iconic summertime grilling must-have brands — have teamed up to create the ultimate summer grilling tool, the “BBQterie Kit.” This new product will help home cooks plan, prepare, grill, and arrange delicious food boards for all of their summertime gatherings.

It’s no secret that charcuterie and grazing boards have become something of an entertaining phenomenon. Many home cooks and hosts will pull out all the stops to create masterful pieces of artwork with nothing but a few simple ingredients, and the results are often both stunning and delicious. Be it butter board, cheese spread, dessert flight or barbecue bash, we love it all. And so do Reynolds Wrap and ButcherBox.
Inspired by their shared passion for charcuterie and grazing boards, Reynolds Wrap and ButcherBox, the leading direct-to-consumer meat brand, have created their limited-edition “BBQterie Kits” that are sure to be the hit of the summer.
What’s in the kit?

Reynolds Wrap Butcher Box
Reynolds Wrap

Curated by viral charcuterie board sensation Emmy Rener of Sophisticated Spreads, each convenient BBQterie Kit includes summer grilling essentials like Reynolds Wrap Heavy Duty Foil, ButcherBox meats, mouthwatering recipes, and simple instructions to create BBQterie boards with ease, no matter your grilling expertise.

The high-quality, humanely raised BBQ-style meats from ButcherBox included in the kit will be chicken wings, baby back ribs, premium steak tips, apple chicken sausage, and all beef hot dogs, each complete with a recipe and serving suggestion for the perfect barbecue soiree.

This brilliantly simple, delicious and convenient kit includes everything you need to cook and serve the perfect backyard barbecue, so save that frantic trip to the grocery store for another time. This handy box takes all the stress out of entertaining your guests, so you can crack open a cold one and actually enjoy your backyard barbecue with family and friends. Just don’t blame us when they come back every weekend.

The first-ever BBQterie Kits are available nationwide for a limited time starting on June 13 for $119 at ButcherBox.com.

