Actor Brian Cox is partnering with Malibu to remind everyone to “Clock Off”

If you’re a fan of ‘Succession,’ ‘Braveheart,’ or ‘Super Troopers,’ you know all about the acting prowess of Scottish-born actor Brian Cox. While he’s stepped into many iconic, multi-layered acting roles over the years, now he’s stepping into a different role. He’s partnering with Malibu in an effort to get you to “Clock Off” when the day is done and relax a little more.

The beloved actor is teaming up with the popular coconut liqueur to remind drinkers to “Clock Off” instead of spending all of their quality time tied to a desk after hours. To do this, Cox is starring in advertisements in the second installment of the brand’s “Do Whatever Tastes Good” campaign.

In the first advertisement, Cox is seen adorned in a pink suit and looking surprisingly laid-back for the usually straight-laced actor. The clock hits 5:01, and he roller skates out of the boardroom, looking for a beachside Malibu Piña Colada. The campaign is all about learning to maintain a proper work-life balance.

“Contrary to the characters I play, I’m all about celebrating the enjoyment of life and taking time off for the people and things that matter. In some roles I was consumed by work, control, and power, and never knew when to clock off,” Brian Cox said.

“But the reality is, we all need to disconnect if we want to enjoy what life has to offer. The ‘Do Whatever Tastes Good’ campaign by Malibu is about reminding people that their free time is sacred and should be enjoyed, and this is a message I support.”

Sure, you can clock out and head home when the workday is over. Or you join Cox in the “Whatever Tastes Good” campaign by visiting Malibu’s website or following @malibudrinksus on Instagram for more information.