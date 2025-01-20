 Skip to main content
Woody Creek Distillers is partnering with the NHL’s Minnesota Wild

By
Woody Creek Distillers
Woody Creek Distillers is an award-winning Colorado-based brand that makes myriad spirits, including bourbon, gin, rye, and even vodka. You also might know Woody Creek as the brand that touts iconic actor William H. Macy as an investor, has been its “Spokesdude” since 2018, and makes a whiskey in his honor. Well, you’ll soon know the brand for another partnership. That’s because it announced it was teaming up with the NHL’s Minnesota Wild.

Historically, beer brands have partnered with professional sports teams. However, the rise of craft distilling has led to more opportunities for distilleries like Woody Creek. The NHL’s Minnesota Wild announced today that Woody Creek is an official partner of the team. The brand will have in-arena signage, game sponsorship, virtual broadcast signage, and social media features. It will even sponsor the Women of the North Power Play Event on February 25.

“We are very excited to partner with an innovative, woman-owned business that is enthusiastic about hockey and aspires to improve the communities it serves,” Carin Anderson, Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships and Retail for the Minnesota Wild, said in a press release. “Woody Creek Distillery’s community focus is a perfect match with our goal of creating a greater State of Hockey.”

Wood Creek Distillers is very excited about the chance to partner with the Minnesota Wild, and this isn’t even the brand’s first foray into the world of hockey.

“As proud sponsors of the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL), we’re excited to deepen our connection to the hockey community, celebrating shared passion and camaraderie – whether it’s cheering for the Wild or enjoying great spirits,” Mary Scanlan, CEO and founder of Woody Creek Distillers said in a press release.

Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York.
