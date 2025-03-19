 Skip to main content
Maker’s Mark announces Wood Finishing Series: The Keepers Release

Maker's Mark's new whiskey is called The Keepers Release

By
Maker's Mark
Maker's Mark Wood Finishing Series, The Keepers Release Maker's Mark

Bourbon drinkers know the appeal of Maker’s Mark. When it comes to affordable, balanced whiskeys, it’s challenging to beat the appeal of its Kentucky Straight Bourbon, Cask Strength, and its various limited releases. Fans of the brand now have another expression to get excited about because Maker’s Mark announced the release of another new limited-edition release.

Maker’s Mark: The Keepers Release

Maker's Mark
Maker’s Mark Wood Finishing Series, The Keepers Release Bottle Image Maker's Mark

The newest addition to its Wood Finishing Series, Maker’s Mark: The Keepers Release, was made to pay tribute to the warehouse team tasked with making sure every barrel of Maker’s Mark matures perfectly.

This limited-edition whiskey begins as a wholly matured cask strength Maker’s Mark that aged between six and seven years. Two types of American oak staves are added to finish the whiskey. Half the batch was finished for five weeks with one stave type, and the other half was finished for nine weeks.

According to Maker’s Mark, the result is nuanced, balanced whiskey loaded with flavors like oak, brûléd sugar, and tobacco. The finish is warm and lingering, ending with dried fruits and gentle sweetness.

“From the beginning, our founders – my grandparents – went to remarkable lengths to create an uncompromisingly delicious bourbon,” Rob Samuels, eighth generation whisky maker and managing director at Maker’s Mark said.

“We are delighted to introduce this latest Wood Finishing Series expression that celebrates the team who still rotate each and every barrel of Maker’s Mark by hand and who continue to embrace our founders’ perfectly unreasonable pursuit of excellence.”

Where can I buy it?

Whiskey in a glass
Giorgio Trovato / Unsplash

This 109.2-proof bourbon is available at select retailers for the suggested retail price of $74.99 for a 750ml bottle.

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
