Mr. & Mrs. Bourbon is partnering with a Grammy-nominated artist on a new whiskey

Established in 2019, Mr. & Mrs. Bourbon is a private partnership between founder Russ Smith and renowned distillers throughout Kentucky. Currently, the brand has released a variety of noteworthy bourbon and rye whiskeys. Recently, not only did the brand announce a new bourbon, but one in which it collaborated with a Grammy-nominated R&B artist.

The October London x Mr. & Mrs. Bourbon collaboration

Mr. & Mrs. Bourbon is collaborating with Grammy-nominated R&B artist and Death Row Records recording artist October London on a premium, limited-edition expression that melds the worlds of whiskey and music.

The whiskey itself is a wheated Kentucky straight bourbon that was distilled in 2018 and matured for a full six years in charred oak barrels. The result is a 100-proof whiskey that (according to the brand) is loaded with complex flavors like vanilla, toffee, caramel, and “warm earthy notes.”

“This collaboration represents much more than just a bottle of bourbon to me,” October London said in a press release. “It’s about honoring the artistry that goes into both music and bourbon. Just like in music, the process of creating something as complex and refined as bourbon is a journey. It’s about blending tradition with innovation, and I’m proud to be part of this with Mr. & Mrs. Bourbon.”

Where can I buy it?

This limited-edition bourbon will launch this spring with the release of October London’s new album. It will be priced at $100 and sold only at octobersbourbon.com. Fans of music and bourbon will want to get their hands on this exclusive whiskey.