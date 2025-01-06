 Skip to main content
Start the new year off right with SAVOIA Orancio Aperitivo

Begin 2025 with a citrus-centric before dinner drink from SAVOIA

SAVOIA
Few things are better before a heavy meal than a nice aperitif (or aperitivo). That’s why we were so excited to learn that the folks at SAVOIA are launching a new vino aperitivo inspired by the travels of Marco Polo called Orancio.

Like its previous releases, this new “amber” variant of the popular brand’s vegan aperitif wine was created by mixologist and brand innovator Giuseppe Gallo.

Orancio was crafted to pay tribute to thousands of years of traditional winemaking techniques. While contemporary wines have the skins removed after crushing, traditionally, orange wineskins are left to macerate, creating a unique citrus flavor.

According to the brand, this complex sipping aperitif is perfect for fans of citrus and ripe fruit aromas and flavors. This memorable aperitif gets added flavor from being infused with spices and flavors of the Silk Road traveled by Marco Polo. These include ginger, saffron, and even pomegranate. The result is a noteworthy expression featuring notes of orange peel, lime, bergamot, cape aloe, gentian, rhubarb, and more.

“SAVOIA Orancio pays tribute to the extraordinary Italian wine heritage,” Giuseppe Gallo said in a press release. “Our latest offering finds its roots in the cradle of viticulture with an authentic orange wine. Its flavor brings forth the spices from the east and citrus from the west, which is revived in every sip.”

Where can I buy it?

Beginning this month, this 17.2% ABV aperitif is available in 500ml bottles at select retailers and nationwide online at Curiada for the suggested retail price of $24.99.

Christopher Osburn
