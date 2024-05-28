Your summer just got a whole lot better

There are many obvious signs that summertime is near — the harbingers of grilling season, tipsy pool parties, late-night bonfires and lazy picnics on the beach. We see them everywhere this time of year in the form of patio furniture sales and an abundance of pool noodles in every discount store. We see the discounted hamburger buns and s’more ingredient displays towering at the end of every grocery store aisle. These are the signals and signs that summertime is near, and for these, we are thankful. For this is no season as deliciously chargrilled as summer. But the siren call of summertime is not complete without the reintroduction of two brands we all know and love, two brands that make summertime grilling complete — Big Green Egg and Miller Lite. And this year, as if gifted straight from the grilling gods, these two iconic brands have teamed up to create the new must-have backyard barbecue accessory: The Miller Lite Big Green Kegg.

Designed as the perfect side dish for your main grill, the Big Green Kegg is an insulated version of the cult-favorite Big Green Egg kamado grill that keeps your favorite beer at the perfect temperature. The Big Green Kegg features a built-in Miller Lite tap handle and pump designed to help grillers keep one hand on the cooking tongs and the other on the perfect pour.

Recommended Videos

“Beer and grilling are a natural pairing. What’s better than flipping a burger or smoking a brat with a beer in hand?” said Anne Pando, Director of Marketing for Miller Lite.“That’s why we created the ultimate sidekick for your grill. While you’re grilling at the perfect heat, the Big Green Kegg keeps the great taste of Miller Lite ice cold, so Griller Time always tastes like Miller Time.”

All about the Miller Lite Big Green Kegg

Developed with the iconic Big Green Egg kamado shell grillers know and love, The Big Green Kegg holds a 1/4 barrel keg of Miller Lite and is fitted with a custom Miller Lite tap handle for optimal freshness.

Just add a little ice, and with the help of the EGG’s ceramic chamber, the Big Green Kegg maintains the perfect chilly temperature to the last delicious drop. Once the keg is empty, simply drain any melted ice from the handy draft door, refill and replace it to keep the great taste flowing all summer long.

A limited number of Miller Lite Big Green Keggs will be available for fans over the age of 21 from May 28 to May 30 at www.shop.millerlite.com while supplies last.

If you do miss your chance to purchase one of these limited edition kegs, all hope is not lost. Beginning May 30, fans can visit www.millerlitebiggreenkegg.com for a chance to win a Big Green Kegg in time for the Fourth of July.

Editors' Recommendations