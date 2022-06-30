Warmer weather means long days at the park, sunset boating on the lake, lazy Sundays relaxing poolside, and beautiful hilltop hikes with family and friends. And of course, delicious food. No matter how you and your loved ones care to celebrate the sunshine, eating outdoors comes with the summertime territory.

So before you stop at your local convenience store for chips and mini donuts, consider making your day outside all the more memorable by packing a homemade picnic for your party. It’s easier than you think to prepare delicious, summertime dishes for all of your friends and family, no matter the size.

So grab a big blanket, a cute wicker basket, and a crowd of your favorite people. Because things are about to get tasty.

What Do You Serve for a Picnic Crowd?

While there are many delicious picnic food options, it’s great to find dishes that can be scaled up for a more sizable gathering. We’ve all seen it happen. Maybe mom invites a grandparent or two to a small backyard picnic. Then Grandma invites some aunts and uncles. Uncle Dave brings along his kids. Add on a school friend or two post soccer practice, and before you know it, you’re hosting a full-scale backyard blowout! It’s best to be prepared.

What Is the Most Popular Picnic Food?

Apart from the obvious hot dogs and hamburgers, people love to snack on things like chips and dip, deviled eggs, and potato salad when entertaining outdoors. Grabbing a quick pizza to go or sub sandwich on the run are popular options, too. But there really is something to be said for taking the time to pack your own homemade food and enjoying the efforts that went into making a special meal, no matter how casual the ambiance.

There’s a reason behind the charm of vintage picnic baskets and gingham blankets. Picnics are popular because they are a pleasure, a special time to slow down, enjoy the people we love, and share some delicious food, made all the better by being outside.

What Foods Are Good for Picnics?

If you think about traditional picnic foods, things like fried chicken will undoubtedly come to mind. And for good reason. The Colonel was onto something when he put those deliciously greasy, crispy pieces into a bucket and called it a day. Finger-lickin’ good is right. But fried chicken can be a challenge to make for a large group, and hard to transport successfully. When you have to consider things like food staying warm, or not getting soggy, it can be a real killjoy to the picnic fun.

Things that can be enjoyed cold or at room temperature work best for outdoor soirees. Salads, dips, baked goods, and sandwiches are all great options. So while we’ve maintained a lot of traditional picnic dishes on our list, there are some fun recipes to surprise your guests with as well. Furthermore, everything here is deliciously low-maintenance and easy to transport, hence the best picnic food ideas for large groups.

What Should Every Picnic Have?

There are no hard and fast rules to enjoying the sunshine, good company, and tasty cuisine outdoors on a beautiful day. But for those who like to be prepared, here are a few items that help to make a good time even more enjoyable:

Enough blankets for everyone to sit comfortably. No one likes itchy grass on their thighs. Consider some camping chairs for those who would prefer not to sit on the ground.

Mosquito repellant

Sunscreen

Bluetooth speaker for setting the mood with some tunes

Entertainment (such as a frisbee, kite, badminton equipment, or croquet set)

A cute picnic basket filled with the dishes listed below (grocery bags and plastic coolers just don’t have quite the same effect)

Macaroni Salad Recipe

(From The Pioneer Woman)

A picnic just wouldn’t be complete without some version of a cold pasta salad, and this one is certainly a crowd-pleaser. Bright, zesty, and fresh, this recipe combines all of the classic macaroni salad flavors we love, making it a perfect addition to your picnic spread.

Ingredients:

4 cups elbow macaroni

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

3 teaspoons sugar

1/4 teaspoon salt

black pepper, to taste

1/4 cup milk

Splash of pickle juice

2 whole roasted red peppers

1/2 cup black olives, finely chopped

1/2 cup pickles, diced

3 green onions, sliced

Method:

In a large pot, cook macaroni according to package directions. Set aside and allow to cool. Mix together mayonnaise, vinegar, sugar, salt, pepper, milk, and pickle juice. In a large bowl, combine macaroni and mayonnaise mixture a bit at a time, until it reaches your preferred consistency. Stir in roasted red peppers, olives, pickles, and onions. Chill for a minimum of two hours before serving.

Lemony Marinated Chicken Skewers Recipe

(From Tori Avey)

Don’t fret if your picnic site doesn’t have a grill. These can be made ahead of time and enjoyed cold. Deliciously tender, loaded with flavor, and a breeze to eat on the go, these chicken skewers are a perfect picnic choice. Just watch out for those discarded skewers when sitting down on your blanket! Ouch!

Ingredients:

2 pounds boneless chicken breasts or thighs

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

3 tablespoons lemon juice

3 tablespoons cilantro or parsley, minced

2 teaspoons fresh garlic, minced

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon cumin

1/4 teaspoon turmeric

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

Method:

Cut chicken into 1 1/2 inch strips for skewering, and set in a glass dish. In a small bowl, whisk together olive oil, lemon juice, cilantro or parsley, crushed garlic, paprika, salt, cumin, turmeric, and cayenne pepper. Pour marinade over chicken, making sure chicken is coated. Cover dish with plastic wrap and put in the refrigerator to marinate for 20 minutes. If using wooden skewers, use this time to soak them in water. Skewer the chicken, evenly divided between 6-8 skewers. Grill on medium heat for 10-15 minutes, until cooked through.

Watermelon Basil Feta Salad Recipe

(From House of Nash Eats)

This salad just tastes like a picnic. There’s something about the combination of the watermelon and cucumber that makes you want to throw on some sunscreen and toss a frisbee around. Balanced beautifully with creamy feta and peppery basil, this salad will be one of the first things to disappear from your spread.

Ingredients:

4 cups watermelon, cubed

1/4 red onion, sliced

1 English cucumber, sliced into half circles

1/2 cup feta cheese

1/2 cup fresh basil, cut into strips

2 tablespoons honey

2 tablespoons lime juice

2 tablespoons olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Method:

In a large bowl, combine watermelon, onion, and cucumber. In a separate bowl, combine honey, lime juice, olive oil, salt, and pepper. Toss dressing and watermelon mixture together until combined. Top with feta and basil, tossing again gently to incorporate.

Olive Tapenade Recipe

(From Culinary Hill)

Briny, zippy, earthy tapenade is one of those mouth-watering spreads quite unlike anything else. Use it as a dip for crackers or bread. Smear it on a sandwich. Jazz up your crudite platter with something a little different. It’s even amazing on pizza! Use your imagination. Just make sure you have a batch on hand at your next outdoor get-together.

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups brine-cured olives, pitted

1 teaspoon anchovy paste, or 2 anchovy filets, minced

3 tablespoons capers, rinsed

3 cloves garlic

3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1/4 cup olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Method:

In a food processor, combine olives, anchovies, capers, parsley, garlic, lemon juice, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Pulse until coarsely chopped. Drizzle in olive oil and continue to pulse until a paste forms. Season with salt and pepper. Serve with a crusty baguette or crackers

Ham and Swiss Sliders on Hawaiian Rolls Recipe

(From Southern Plate)

So much more than just your average ham n’ cheese sandwich, these little cuties are packed with flavor, easy to make, and picnic perfect. Make them ahead of time, and serve either warm or cold for your party in the park.

Ingredients:

12 Hawaiian sweet rolls, sliced in half

1/2 – 3/4 pound deli ham, thinly sliced

3/4 pound Swiss cheese, thinly sliced

1/2 cup unsalted butter, melted

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon poppy seeds

2 teaspoons dried, minced onion

2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

Salt and pepper to taste

Method:

Preheat oven to 350F. Line a 9×9-inch or 9×13-inch pan with aluminum foil, spray with cooking spray, and set it aside. Using a large knife, slice the rolls in half so you have a top layer and bottoms layer. Keep the rolls connected. Put the bottom layer in the pan and put the first layer of cheese on the rolls. Spread the ham over the rolls, layer in the second layer of cheese, add the top layer of rolls, and set them aside. Melt the butter in a microwave-safe bowl or in a pot on top of the stove on very low heat. Add the mustard, onion, poppy seeds, Worcestershire sauce, salt, pepper, and stir/whisk that up to combine. Pour the butter mix over the rolls and take your time. Spread the butter mixture over the tops. Cover with aluminum foil and let the rolls sit at room temperature for 5 to 10 minutes. Bake, covered, for about 20 minutes or until the cheese has melted. Remove foil and cook for another 3 to 5 minutes.

Classic Bruschetta Recipe

(From Natasha’s Kitchen)

A summertime favorite, classic bruschetta pleases just about every palette. Fresh and bright, this tomato topping is the perfect thing to make for a crowd, pack up to go, and enjoy on a picnic blanket with a glass of wine.

Ingredients:

6 Roma tomatoes, diced

1/3 cup basil, chopped

5 cloves garlic, divided

1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

5 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, divided

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1 baguette, sliced into 1/2 inch thick slices

1/3 cup parmesan cheese, shredded

Method:

Combine 1 teaspoon garlic and 3 tablespoons olive oil in a small bowl, set aside. In a large bowl, mix tomatoes with remaining garlic, vinegar, olive oil, salt and pepper. Set aside to marinate for 15-30 minutes Preheat oven to 400F. Arrange baguette slices on a parchment lined baking sheet and brush the garlic infused olive oil on both sides. Sprinkle tops with parmesan cheese and bake at for 5 minutes, then broil on high heat for 1 to 2 minutes or until the edges are golden brown. Serve with tomato mixture.

Lemon Bars with Shortbread Crust Recipe

(From Sally’s Baking Addiction)

What would a picnic be without dessert? These sunshiny lemon bars are the perfect balance of sweet and tart, with a lusciously crumbly and buttery shortbread crust. Our advice? Whip up a few batches of this sweet treat, because they’re sure to vanish before the picnic basket is even unloaded.

Ingredients:

1 cup unsalted butter

2 1/2 cups granulated sugar, divided

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 1/2 cups flour, divided

6 eggs

1 cup lemon juice

Confectioners sugar for dusting (optional)

Method:

Preheat oven to 325F. Line a 9×13 baking pan with parchment paper. To make the crust, mix melted butter, 1/2 cup sugar, vanilla and salt. Add in flour and stir to combine. Press evenly into prepared pan. Bake 20-22 minutes until edges are lightly browned. Remove crust from oven. Using a fork, poke holes all over warm crust and set aside. To make the filling, sift together 2 cups sugar and 6 tablespoons flour. Whisk in eggs and lemon juice until thoroughly combined. Pour lemon filling over warm crust and bake 22-26 minutes until the filling is set. Once cooled, dust with confectioners sugar, if desired.

No matter how you’ll be spending your time outdoors this summer, it really is worth taking the time to make your meal extra special with any of these dishes. Kite flying and suntans are all well and good, but without great food, was it even a party at all? So get the big blanket out from the linen closet, pack your basket with care, and take pride in your tasty accomplishments. Your family and friends will appreciate your extra effort, and they needn’t know how easy it actually was to prepare such beautiful picnic foods for large groups.

