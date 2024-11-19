 Skip to main content
Miller’s got a beer-pouring fireplace just in time for the in-laws

A sudsy setup inspired by a winter hearth

Miller Lite YuleLager.
Miller Lite

Miller Lite is taking the whole drink in front of the fireplace thing quite literally. Today, the macro brewer released YuleLager, or a beer-pouring fireplace inspired by the famous yule log. Now, folks can have a good nightcap drink before a beer-dispensing pretend hearth.

What’s included? For starters, an LED screen playing an 8-hour loop of burning wood. You also get a pouring contraption meant to look like a chimney withe a custom tap handle. What’s more, there’s audio mimicking crackling fire sounds, spare beer storage, and hooks to hang stockings.

For Miller Lite and inexpensive domestic beer fans, Christmas seems to have come early. And don’t worry, the thing could not be easier to use. Just plug it all in and add your own stash of beer to the chimney system for cold-keeping.

“As a beer brand known for going all out during the holidays, we wanted to create an epic item that encourages fans to come together with friends and family over something as simple and satisfying as Miller Lite,” says Alan Bremerkamp, director of marketing for Miller Lite. “That’s why we created the Miller Lite YuleLager. Whether you like to go all out for the holidays, or just keep things simple, the Miller Lite YuleLager puts an all-new twist on gathering around the fire during all your festive moments.”

Interested parties can get their hands on the whole setup here. And if you’re just looking for some free entertainment to sip to, you can check out the BeerBlazer here.

Check out some other beers news, like the growing relationship between NA beer and sports and the latest fresh hop winter beer from Sierra Nevada Brewing.

Mark Stock
Mark Stock
Mark Stock is a writer from Portland, Oregon. He fell into wine during the Recession and has been fixated on the stuff since…
