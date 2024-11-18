The famous draught horses are back

One of the biggest names in beer just dropped its holiday edition cans for 2024. Budweiser is paying homage to its famous fleet of draught horses with the latest look, a festive tradition that first began back in the 1950s. The holiday beer cans officially debuted today and are available wherever you might find Bud.

Budweiser first introduced the now iconic fleet of Clydesdale horses back in the middle of the 20th Century. Since, the majestic critters have become synonymous with the brand, galloping their way through everything from beer labels to Super Bowls ads.

The yellow lab from the most recent ad campaign features on the latest holiday cans, along with the brand’s red, white, and blue logo. QR codes are included, inviting consumers to enter to win a trip to the brewery’s St. Louis headquarters and tour the grounds (and meet the horses).

Inspired by the brand’s beer collectible beer steins, the holiday cans have lately become something of an end-of-the-year tradition. The snowy landscape is plucked straight from a post card, with the Clydesdales towing a sleigh in some rural stretch. Whether you’re a fan of the beer or now, the imagery is hard to argue with.

Historically, the Clydesdales first entered the picture back in the 1930s. That’s when a member of the Busch family gifted their father the fleet as a celebration of the end of Prohibition.

Stay informed on all things beer. We’ve got great features on everything from the best IPAs to drink in the winter to Russian imperial stouts. Cheers!