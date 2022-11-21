 Skip to main content
This sweet potato casserole recipe will steal the show at Thanksgiving

Level up your sweet potato game with a crunchy, nutty surprise

Lindsay Parrill
By

One of the beautiful things about so many Thanksgiving dishes is that, on any other day, for any other meal, they would be considered desserts. It’s kind of similar to the way cake has been masquerading as a breakfast food for years under the alias of “muffin”. Are people really buying it? For the sake of traditional Thanksgiving, foods and the magic that is the wonderful holiday, we’ll play along. Just know that if you want to eat this sweet treat as a dessert, that would make sense, too. Otherwise, pile it right on next to the green bean casserole.

Unlike many of the traditional, best sweet potato casserole recipes, this one leaves out the marshmallows. Blasphemy, you may cry! But hear us out. While we do all love a sweetly toasted marshmallow, the salty crunch this topping provides will have the white fluff out of your mind in no time. This topping adds a gorgeously nutty texture to an otherwise strictly creamy dish, and we are here for it. The savory nuttiness from the pecans is also a welcome addition, adding a depth of flavor and interest to the traditional side. So this year, mix it up with this easy and delicious sweet potato casserole with a brown sugar topping.

Sweet potato casserole with brown sugar topping recipe

Pinch of Yum

(From Pinch of Yum)

Ingredients:

Sweet Potatoes:

  • 3 cups (1 29-ounce can) sweet potatoes, drained
  • 1/2 cup butter, melted
  • 1/3 cup milk
  • 3/4 cup cane sugar
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  • 2 eggs, beaten
  • Salt, to taste

Topping:

  • 5 tablespoons butter, melted
  • 2/3 cup brown sugar
  • 2/3 cup flour
  • 1 cup pecan pieces

Method:

  1. Preheat the oven to 350F. Mash the sweet potatoes and add all of the other sweet potato ingredients, stirring until incorporated. Pour mixture into a shallow baking dish or a cast iron skillet.
  2. To make the topping, combine the topping ingredients in a small bowl, using your fingers to create moist crumbs. Sprinkle over the casserole.
  3. Bake for 25-35 minutes, until the edges pull away from the sides of the pan and the top is golden brown.
  4. Let the mixture cool and solidify before serving.
