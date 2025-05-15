Pistachio coffee is the hot flavor, and shows no signs of slowing down

Pistachios have been having a moment over the last couple of years. The momentum shows no signs of slowing down, according to Heba Mahmoud, Head of Innovation at Elmhurst 1925. Business Research Insights 2025 data suggests that the pistachio surge goes hand-in-hand with the rise of health, wellness, plant-based, and functionality-focused consumer trends. Pistachio coffee’s savory flavor offers just the right blend of nuttiness and creaminess, adding an unexpected twist to a traditional cup of coffee. Here’s what Mahmoud shared about this hot coffee flavor and where the market may be headed.

When did pistachio coffee first start trending?

“Pistachio coffee is quickly becoming one of the hottest trends in the market, and it’s easy to see why. It brings together two beloved favorites – the nutty flavor of pistachios and the bold kick of coffee or espresso – into an aromatic, irresistibly smooth cup. Beyond the flavor, health-conscious consumers are also fueling the market for pistachio-infused everything, from chocolate to lattes,” she says.

“Pistachios’ naturally rich flavor profile made them a standout ingredient, and when paired with coffee – a longtime consumer favorite – the result was an instant hit. The subtle sweetness and earthy complexity of pistachios offer a sophisticated twist on the typical flavored latte, aligning perfectly with the shift toward clean-label, plant-based options,” says Mahmoud. As head of innovation at Elmhurst 1925, Mahmoud helped lead the brand to become the top-selling pistachio milk and creamer on the market over the last year. Today, the brand offers various pistachio-inspired coffee pairings, such as the Pistachio Barista Edition and Pistachio Crème Latte.

What to love about pistachio coffee

If you haven’t yet had your first sip of pistachio coffee, you’re probably wondering what all the hype is all about. Mahmoud shares that the hype around pistachio coffee runs deeper than just its taste — though taste is a big part of it. “Pistachios have a savory flavor that’s wonderfully unique and adds a luscious, slightly sweet complexity to coffee or espresso. It softens the boldness of the brew without overpowering it, creating a smooth, balanced sip that feels both indulgent and comforting,” she says.

Beyond taste, pistachio coffee also offers a new and elevated experience. A pistachio latte is a “Twist on the usual latte that feels a bit more luxurious and more curated. It’s a treat that feels special, whether it’s part of a morning ritual or an afternoon pick-me-up. From an emotional standpoint, pistachio also blends feelings of nostalgia with wellness. The subtle sweetness and creamy texture can remind people of cozy desserts or cultural flavors from childhood, while also aligning with the adult desire for better-for-you additions to daily routines.”

Of course, we can’t forget to address the vibrant aesthetics of pistachio coffee. “Pistachio coffee’s natural green hue and creamy texture also lend themselves perfectly to mouthwatering “pour” and “latte art” videos. When influencers and barista champions showcase the swirling pistachio crema atop a latte, they’re not just creating a beverage – they’re creating a moment and a vibe. That scroll-stopping shot in someone’s feed is often the very spark that drives “I need to try that” curiosity,” she says.

The future of pistachio coffee

Now that pistachio coffee is here — will it stay? I asked Mahmoud to share her thoughts on where she sees the pistachio coffee trend going next. Will it evolve or will it fizzle out? To my surprise, she shared that the Elmhurst 1925 Brand Innovation team expects the pistachio trend to continue growing, not just in coffee, but across the broader food and beverage industry. “That’s why we unveiled two new pistachio products at Expo West 2025, expanding our bestselling Unsweetened lineup,” she shares.

Regional and global influences also shape the future of the pistachio coffee craze. “The surge in production and increasing consumer awareness of the nutritional benefits of pistachios are key drivers of the product market – especially in North America, where demand has proven to be strongest. Pistachio products have gained global popularity, such as Dubai chocolate, sparking widespread attention both in the media and across online conversations.

What sets pistachio coffee apart

Flavored coffee trends come and go, but pistachio coffee stands out from other coffee trends in that it offers ” A flavor profile that’s both unexpected and elevated. Unlike sweeter, more traditional coffeehouse flavors, pistachio brings a delectable flavor with subtle earthy undertones that create a more refined experience. It’s indulgent without being overpowering, for those who seek both comforting and sophisticated tastes.”

“Pistachio coffee also resonates with the growing demand for better-for-you and better-for-the-planet ingredients, especially when paired with clean-label, dairy-free options like Elmhurst 1925. In short, pistachio coffee is the perfect trend for the modern, health-conscious coffee lover looking for something different,” says Mahmoud.