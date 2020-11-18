The 3 Best Thanksgiving Dessert Recipes in 2020

Can you believe Thanksgiving is right around the corner? Now is the time to start finalizing holiday menus. With half a day of perfecting turkey, stuffing, and potatoes on the horizon, you might wince at the idea of spending a ton of time making a killer dessert, too.

To help you plan this year’s final course without feeling overwhelmed, we’ve gathered three deliciously simple Thanksgiving dessert recipes that will have both you and your guests giving thanks.

Slow Cooker Biscuit Berry Cobbler

This recipe comes to us from Food Network Star finalist and “Food Influencer” of Chop Happy, Jason Goldstein. Not only is it a gorgeous blend of sweet and tart berry flavor, but it’s also an insanely easy recipe that you can toss in the slow cooker.

Ingredients:

6 scoops vanilla ice cream

5 sprays oil spray

1 pint blueberries

1 pint strawberries (cut in fourths)

2 tsp cornstarch

1 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp maple syrup

1 can biscuits (cut in fourths)

Method:

First, spray the slow cooker with cooking spray. This is to prevent the cobbler from sticking. Next, add blueberries, strawberries, cinnamon, maple syrup, and cornstarch. Mix well. Now top the berries with biscuit pieces. Try to cover as much of the top as possible. Next, close the lid and cook on high for 2 hours. Finally, top with ice cream and enjoy!

Classic Cherry Pie

This recipe is courtesy of Carrie Levin of Good Enough to Eat, a New York eatery that has been serving up delicious American home cooking since 1981. A classic like cherry pie is always a winning choice for Thanksgiving, and chef Levin’s recipe is super simple and totally scrumptious.

Pie Dough



Ingredients:

1 cup sifted flour

1/3 cup plus 1 tbsp butter

2 to 3 tsp iced water

½ tsp salt

Method:

Combine flour and salt. Cut butter into tiny pieces. Mix flour and butter until it resembles cornmeal. Sprinkle water little by little on mix until the dough forms. Refrigerate for 30 minutes.

Cherry Pie



Ingredients:

Two 9-inch unbaked pie crusts

2 cans (1lb) of sour cherries in water

¾ cup sugar

3 tbsp cornstarch

1 tbsp butter

½ tsp salt

¼ tsp almond extract

Sugar to sprinkle

Method:

Line a pie tin with one pie crust Drain the cherries and reserve 1/3 of the liquid Combine sugar, salt, and cornstarch in a bowl Add cherries, reserved juice, and extract. Pour into pie tin and dot with butter. Roll out a second pie crust. Cover the pie with the second pie crust, sealing well. Cut vents on top of the crust. Brush crust with water and sprinkle with sugar. Bake at 425 degrees for 15 minutes, then at 350 degrees for 40 minutes.

No-Bake White Chocolate Peanut Butter Cheesecakes

Thanksgiving is the perfect time of year to serve up the hearty flavor of ingredients like almonds, cashews, and peanut butter. And if anyone knows how to do just that, it’s Justin’s, maker of natural nut butters and organic snacks. These delightful little cheesecakes are creamy and irresistible and don’t even require you to turn on the oven.

Filling



Ingredients:

8 ounces Neufchatel (or regular or vegan cream cheese)

4 ounces coconut whipped topping

1 cup Honey Peanut Butter

Method:

In a large bowl, beat together cream cheese, peanut butter, and whipped topping. Set aside.

Crust



Ingredients:

4 White Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups

1 cup oat flour

½ cup Honey Peanut Butter

½ cup maple syrup

Method:

In the bowl of a food processor, combine peanut butter, maple syrup, and oat flour. Process until mixture forms a dough-like consistency. Press crust into the bottom and sides of four small tart pans. Spread the peanut butter cheesecake filling over the crust and top with chopped peanut butter cups. Chill at least one hour and keep refrigerated until ready to serve.

