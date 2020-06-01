Maybe your dad has only just started setting foot in the kitchen now due to quarantine, or maybe he was the one that made all of the best meals of your childhood – either way, he deserves to look his best even when he is sweating in front of a stove. These gifts will ensure that Dad is not only cooking an amazing meal, but he’s looking amazing doing it.

Harnmor Kitchen Culinary Butane Torch

Real talk. Who doesn’t want a kitchen torch? Sure, Dad might not know how to use it necessarily, but do you think that’s going to stop him? Of course not. This torch from Harnmor can reach up to 2,372 degrees Fahrenheit, making it perfect for doing everything from finishing meringue to, well, burning really anything he damn well pleases.

Boska Holland Partyclette

Even though cheese isn’t its own food group, it should be, especially when you’re able to melt it and cover anything with gooey deliciousness. This tea light raclette set will ensure that pops will have melted cheese whenever he wants, without needing extra fuel (outside of a candle).

KUMA Professional Damascus Steel Knife – 8 inch Chef Knife

A man is defined by his knife and his knife skills. You may not be able to teach him knife skills, but you sure as heck can gift him a badass knife. This 8-inch chef’s knife is made from 67 layers of Japanese Damascus steel, which means that it not only looks great, but it is meant to be a solid workhorse, too.

Mastercool Gray Infrared Thermometer with Laser

Sure, Dad might already have a meat thermometer, but does he have an infrared thermometer that will allow him to check the temperatures of things while also pretending he’s James freakin’ Bond? No, probably not. This thermometer from Mastercool comes equipped with a laser and can measure up to 932 degrees F.

Ninja Specialty Coffee Maker

Do your dad a favor this year (if you’re in the same place, of course), and throw out the single cup brewer that probably hasn’t been cleaned inside since he got it. Then, put this beautiful coffeemaker from Ninja in its place. Not only can you brew up to 50 ounces at once, but there is also a fold-away frother for making a variety of coffee drinks.

Metal Meat Claws

Do we really need to explain this one? Meat claws. Claws that shred meat. Let your dad tap into his inner Wolverine on that piece of pork butt and go to town. Maybe buy a pair for yourself, too, so that you don’t get insanely jealous right off the bat – because you will.

Wintersmiths IC-S Ice Chest

Is your dad a cocktail man? Does he love an Old Fashioned more than you or your siblings? If he does, then he’s going to want clear ice, and the Wintersmiths IC-S Ice Chest is perfect for that. With the capability to create 4 2.36-inch in diameter crystal clear ice balls at once, he’ll be set for the night.

Fred Cheese Log Board and Knife Set

Does pops love cheese? Does he have a beard that is the envy of the block? This cheese board, then, is obviously meant for him. Allow him to tap into his inner lumberjack with this set that includes a cheese board and ax-shaped knife. It doesn’t matter if he’s only serving up cheddar, the site of the ax will be enough to quiet any nay-sayers.

Finex 10″ Cast Iron Skillet with Lid

Finex makes some of the finest cast iron pans out there, and if your dad doesn’t have one yet, he needs one. (Feel free to teach him how to clean cast iron while you’re at it.) This 10-inch pan comes complete with a lid, making it perfect for stovetop, in the oven, on the grill, and more.

