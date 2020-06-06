Beer, that wonderful sudsy sipper, has been around almost as long as man (longer even than COVID, if you can imagine that). Even though it wasn’t the first fermented beverage (that title more than likely goes to mead, and only because it was made by accident), it has since become one of the most favored alcoholic beverages around the world. After our ancestors realized how to make beer they were pretty much off to the races. And once they perfected making beer, they were probably talking about beer at around the same time. If we were to guess, the first person ever recorded speaking about beer probably said something to the effect of, “Hot damn” (or whatever the equivalent in ancient Sumerian was).

(The second quote about beer was most likely, “I’ll tell you when I’ve had enough!”)

The not-so-surprising thing is that people throughout history have continued to talk about beer, and for good reason. It’s f’ing delicious. It makes you feel good. And, by now, you may have already run out of points of conversation with those that you are quarantined with, so having a list of quotes about what you are probably drinking is a good thing to have ready.

From world leaders to sports stars, it seems that almost everyone who’s drained a pint from time to time (or in the case of many of those on the list, drained a pint or four on the reg) has something to say about beer. We’ve sorted through centuries of sayings to find the best beer quotes of all time. Sure, we probably missed some that were inscribed on stones somewhere along the line, but if you’re truly upset about that, we suggest pouring a beer, reading these beer quotes, and circling back around to seeing how you feel after that.

For more inspiration, check out the best quotes about whiskey, food, manliness, and our favorite last words from famous men.

Babe Ruth

“Sometimes when I reflect on all the beer I drink, I feel ashamed. Then I look into the glass and think about the workers in the brewery and all of their hopes and dreams. If I didn’t drink this beer, they might be out of work and their dreams would be shattered. I think, ‘It is better to drink this beer and let their dreams come true than be selfish and worry about my liver.'”

Abraham Lincoln

“I am a firm believer in the people. If given the truth, they can be depended upon to meet any national crisis. The great point is to bring them the real facts, and beer.”

Ray Bradbury

“Beer’s intellectual. What a shame so many idiots drink it.”

Tina Fey

“In a study, scientists report that drinking beer can be good for the liver. I’m sorry, did I say ‘scientists’? I meant Irish people.”

Milan Kundera

“Isn’t beer the holy libation of sincerity? The potion that dispels all hypocrisy, any charade of fine manners? The drink that does nothing worse than incite its fans to urinate in all innocence, to gain weight in all frankness?”

Kaiser Wilhelm

“Give me a woman who loves beer and I will conquer the world.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger

“Milk is for babies. When you grow up, you have to drink beer.”

Stephen King

“A man who lies about beer makes enemies.”

Moving onto whiskey after your beer? Check out what famous people have to say about whiskey.

Editors' Recommendations