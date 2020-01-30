Food & Drink

The Best Food Quotes of All Time (Warning: May Cause Hunger)

By

The great American novelist and social critic Kurt Vonnegut, in his 1979 novel Jailbird, famously wrote: “You can’t just eat good food. You’ve got to talk about it too. And you’ve got to talk about it to somebody who understands that kind of food.” This statement, for what we hope are obvious reasons, rings loud and true to us. Food — whether it’s the fanciest damn meal of your life, a street meat that cost you a grand total of four cents in a country you’ve only just landed in, or even some food that was ill-prepared and caused you to spend an epic night in the hospital — can be a transformative experience. Each of those meals, for their own reasons, deserves to be talked about (maybe just hold out on some of the details about that hospital trip, though).

Talking about food, too, opens you up to learning about other foods and other experiences you may not have had before. Oh, you had that? Have you tried this? or If you didn’t like that, stay away from this!

For some, though, putting words to such a great (or terrible) experience might seem as monumental a difficulty as cooking the meal they just consumed. That’s okay, though. Not everyone is skilled in the same ways (and that’s what makes us all individuals … cue “The More You Know” comet), and there are plenty of people out there who have already put words to the page to describe food.

Next time you have a great meal — or just need a new quote to post on Twitter — scroll down for the best food quotes. Ever.

Anthony Bourdain

“Your body is not a temple, it’s an amusement park. Enjoy the ride.”

best food quotes anthony bourdain portrait v2
Lwp Kommunikáció/Flickr

M.F.K. Fisher

“First we eat, then we do everything else.”

best food quotes mfk fisher in her northern california home v2
Paul Harris/Getty Images

W.C. Fields

“I cook with wine. Sometimes I even add it to the food.”

best food quotes js1563328 jpg
John Springer Collection/Getty Images

Erma Bombeck

“I am not a glutton — I am an explorer of food.”

best food quotes erma bombeck getty images v2
Dick Loek/Getty Images

James Beard

“Food is our common ground, a universal experience.”

best food quotes james beard book signing v2
Bill Golladay/Wikimedia Commons

Gael Greene

“Great food is like great sex. The more you have the more you want.”

best food quotes gael greene harlem talks eatup festival getty images v2
Monica Schipper/Stringer/Getty Images

Jean Anthelme Brillat-Savarin

“Tell me what you eat, and I will tell you what you are.”

best food quotes jean anthelme brillat savarin getty images v2
Print Collector/Getty Images

Paul Prudhomme

“You don’t need a silver fork to eat good food.”

best food quotes paul prudhomme getty images v2
holga_new_orleans/Brett Rosenbach/Wikimedia

Julia Child

“The only time to eat diet food is while you’re waiting for the steak to cook.”

best food quotes julia child in her home getty images v2
Rick Friedman/Getty Images

Jonathan Swift

“He was a bold man that first ate an oyster.”

best food quotes jonathan swift portrait v2

