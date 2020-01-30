The great American novelist and social critic Kurt Vonnegut, in his 1979 novel Jailbird, famously wrote: “You can’t just eat good food. You’ve got to talk about it too. And you’ve got to talk about it to somebody who understands that kind of food.” This statement, for what we hope are obvious reasons, rings loud and true to us. Food — whether it’s the fanciest damn meal of your life, a street meat that cost you a grand total of four cents in a country you’ve only just landed in, or even some food that was ill-prepared and caused you to spend an epic night in the hospital — can be a transformative experience. Each of those meals, for their own reasons, deserves to be talked about (maybe just hold out on some of the details about that hospital trip, though).

Talking about food, too, opens you up to learning about other foods and other experiences you may not have had before. Oh, you had that? Have you tried this? or If you didn’t like that, stay away from this!

For some, though, putting words to such a great (or terrible) experience might seem as monumental a difficulty as cooking the meal they just consumed. That’s okay, though. Not everyone is skilled in the same ways (and that’s what makes us all individuals … cue “The More You Know” comet), and there are plenty of people out there who have already put words to the page to describe food.

Next time you have a great meal — or just need a new quote to post on Twitter — scroll down for the best food quotes. Ever.

Anthony Bourdain

“Your body is not a temple, it’s an amusement park. Enjoy the ride.”

M.F.K. Fisher

“First we eat, then we do everything else.”

W.C. Fields

“I cook with wine. Sometimes I even add it to the food.”

Erma Bombeck

“I am not a glutton — I am an explorer of food.”

James Beard

“Food is our common ground, a universal experience.”

Gael Greene

“Great food is like great sex. The more you have the more you want.”

Jean Anthelme Brillat-Savarin

“Tell me what you eat, and I will tell you what you are.”

Paul Prudhomme

“You don’t need a silver fork to eat good food.”

Julia Child

“The only time to eat diet food is while you’re waiting for the steak to cook.”

Jonathan Swift

“He was a bold man that first ate an oyster.”

