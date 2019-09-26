Food & Drink

The Best Whiskey Quotes of All Time

By

OK, talking about whiskey is almost never going to be as fun as actually drinking whiskey, but it can still be an enjoyable time. Take a moment to think about it. You’re sitting around a fire with your best friends, a few fingers of a fine single malt whisky in your tumbler (and a few more already in your stomach), why wouldn’t you want to wax poetic about the source of your current joy?

best whiskey quotes bourbon 32

Okay, maybe you’re not sitting around a campfire, but you do need a new quote for your Tinder profile. Or maybe you’re feeling morbid and want to plan your gravestone prematurely and want the world to know that, even in death, you really freaking love whiskey. We’ve got you covered. Below, you’ll find quotes from a variety of celebrities across time, from writers to actors to professional athletes, that all discuss whiskey. We love these quotes and, frankly, we think you will, too.

Need some whiskey on hand for drinking while reading about whiskey? Here are some great cheap bottles to get you started.

For more inspiration, check out the best quotes about beer, food, manliness, and our favorite last words from famous men.

Hunter S. Thompson

best whiskey quotes hunter s thompson 32
Paul Harris/Getty Images

“Sleep late, have fun, get wild, drink whiskey, and drive fast on empty streets with nothing in mind but falling in love and not getting arrested.”

Ernest Hemingway

best whiskey quotes ernest hemmingway 32
Lloyd Arnold/Getty Images

“Never delay kissing a pretty girl or opening a bottle of whiskey.”   

Mark Twain

best whiskey quotes mark twain
Universal Images Group/Getty Images

“Too much of anything is bad, but too much good whiskey is barely enough.”

Winston Churchill

best whiskey quotes winston32
Evening Standard/Getty Images

“The water was not fit to drink. To make it palatable, we had to add whisky. By diligent effort, I learned to like it.”

Tug McGraw

best whiskey quotes tugs32
Bettmann/Getty Images

“Ninety percent I’ll spend on good times, women, and Irish Whiskey. The other 10 percent I’ll probably waste.”

Errol Flynn

Errol Flynn
Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

“I like my whisky old and my women young.”

George Bernard Shaw

best whiskey quotes shaw 32
Bettmann/Getty Images

“Whisky is liquid sunshine.”

William Faulkner

William Faulkner
Bettmann/Getty Images

“My own experience has been that the tools I need for my trade are paper, tobacco, food, and a little whisky.”

Ava Gardner

best whiskey quotes eva 32
Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

“I wish to live to 150 years old, but the day I die, I wish it to be with a cigarette in one hand and a glass of whiskey in the other.”

Editors' Recommendations

How to Play Pool Like You Know What You’re Doing

how to play pool woman playing getty images

5 Most Expensive Coffees in the World

Hacienda Esmerelda

The 5 Best Margarita Mixes to Stock Up On Right Now

best margarita mixes taffersstudio feat

5 Classic Whiskey Cocktails You Should Know How to Make