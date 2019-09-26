The Best Whiskey Quotes of All Time

OK, talking about whiskey is almost never going to be as fun as actually drinking whiskey, but it can still be an enjoyable time. Take a moment to think about it. You’re sitting around a fire with your best friends, a few fingers of a fine single malt whisky in your tumbler (and a few more already in your stomach), why wouldn’t you want to wax poetic about the source of your current joy?

Hunter S. Thompson

“Sleep late, have fun, get wild, drink whiskey, and drive fast on empty streets with nothing in mind but falling in love and not getting arrested.”

Ernest Hemingway

“Never delay kissing a pretty girl or opening a bottle of whiskey.”

Mark Twain

“Too much of anything is bad, but too much good whiskey is barely enough.”

Winston Churchill

“The water was not fit to drink. To make it palatable, we had to add whisky. By diligent effort, I learned to like it.”

Tug McGraw

“Ninety percent I’ll spend on good times, women, and Irish Whiskey. The other 10 percent I’ll probably waste.”

Errol Flynn

“I like my whisky old and my women young.”

George Bernard Shaw

“Whisky is liquid sunshine.”

William Faulkner

“My own experience has been that the tools I need for my trade are paper, tobacco, food, and a little whisky.”

Ava Gardner

“I wish to live to 150 years old, but the day I die, I wish it to be with a cigarette in one hand and a glass of whiskey in the other.”

