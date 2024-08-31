Drink these low carb beers

Since the primary ingredient in beer is starch, it’s pretty easy to understand how pounding back beers can lead to consuming quite a few carbs in one night. While beers vary in carbohydrate content based on the type of brew, the average 12-ounce can of beer contains about 10 to 12 grams of carbs.

Whether you have a few beers after work or celebrate a special occasion with three or four beers, this can quickly become 50+ grams of carbs consumed from beer alone. Switching to low carb beer offers a great alternative to allow you to enjoy beer, even on a low-carb or keto diet, without consuming many carbs at all. Below, we compare a few of the most popular low carb beers on the market to help you make the best choice.

5 best low carb beer brands

Known as the “original lite beer”, Miller Lite has been a tried and true beer brand since 1975. As a lighter beer, Miller Lite contains only 3.2 grams of carbs and 96 calories per can. Many people who are not actively trying to avoid carbs enjoy Miller Lite because of its airy and refreshing taste, but it’s also a great option for those looking to cut back on carbs.

This beer is not as filling as many heavier beers on the market and is available nearly anywhere on tap, bottle, or can. Low-carb dieters attending parties or going out to eat should have no issue finding Miller Lite.

Corona premier

The classic Corona Extra beer has been around for decades, but Corona Premier only hit the shelves in beer stores in 2018. Corona Premier offers a slightly sweet, crisp, and even-bodied light beer that contains only 2.6 grams of carbs per 12-oz serving. In comparison, classic Corona Extra beer contains about 14 grams of carbs — a pretty sizeable difference. Each 12-oz serving of Corona Premier contains only 90 calories. Keto dieters aiming to stay under 20 grams of carbs per day can enjoy a bottle or two of Corona Premier without feeling guilty.

Budweiser select

Budweiser offers two low carb beer options that won’t ruin your diet: the Select 55 or Budweiser Select. Select 55 beer is a smooth, golden lager that contains only 55 calories per 12-ounce can and only 1.9 grams of carbs. This ultra-low carb option is great for keeping carbs to a minimum, however, the alcohol content is only 2.5%.

As such, Select 55 is an excellent option for those who enjoy the taste and act of drinking beer, but aren’t looking to consume too much alcohol. Budweiser’s Select beer is more of a traditional low carb beer which contains 3.1 grams of carbs per 12-ounce serving and has an ABV of 4.3%.

Michelob Ultra Pure Gold

Michelob Ultra Pure Gold is the low carb beer for the ultimate health-conscious person who still enjoys a beer from time to time. This unique beer came out in 2018 and is known as the first USDA-organic beer in the U.S. Offering a crisp and fresh taste, Michelob Ultra Pure Gold contains only 2.5 grams of carbs per 12 ounce bottle.

Unlike other low carb beers that came before this, this brand markets the beer geared toward carb-conscious consumers and low-carb dieters. This beer also comes in a smaller bottle option (7 ounces), which contains only 1.5 grams of carbs.

Bud light next

Perhaps the most interesting of low carb beers is the newest Bud Light Next — the world’s first zero carb beer. Each 12-ounce serving of Bud Light Next contains 80 calories and zero carbohydrates. This surprising nutritional information might make you wonder how exactly this beer is made and still contains 4% ABV.

Unlike other low carb beers that still contain barley and hops, Bud Light Next uses malt for alcohol instead. Some describe the taste of Bud Light Next as more of a mix between a hard seltzer and a light beer, which could be a potential drawback for true beer lovers.

Amstel light

Amstel Light originated in the Netherlands but is now enjoyed across the U.S. as a great low carb beer option. This option is certainly higher than other low carb beers at about 5 grams of carbs per 12-ounce serving. While it may not be the lowest carb option for keto dieters, it’s a great “mid-range” carb option for beer drinkers who just want to cut back without sacrificing the taste of their favorite beer. Amstel Light is known for its slightly bitter taste with notes of grains and hops. If you can’t seem to fall in love with the taste of other low carb beer brands, Amstel Light is certainly worth a try.