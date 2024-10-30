 Skip to main content
Coors and Yellowstone have teamed up for a beer in time for the final season

Coors and Yellowstone combine

By
coors and yellowstone show banquet
Coors / Coors

Coors is going the Dutton route. The macro brewery known for its cheap beer options has aligned with the hit show to release special edition six packs. And the timing is intentional as the next season of the show kicks off very soon, streaming on Paramount.

The idea is simple. Get a special sixer of the Coors Banquet, crack a cold one, and enjoy a notable quote from the show written on the underside of the cap. Featured quotes come from characters like Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler. The cap also comes equipped with a Yellowstone logo, so if the show is your cup of tea, you might want to start a collection.

This is a savvy move from a beer brand that’s always pursued western themes. The label has practically become synonymous with Sam Elliott’s voice and the lighter version of the beer has long counted on ice cold mountain imagery to sell its work.

Coors
Coors Banquet

The show is no stranger to related goods, as fans have likely noticed everything from coffee to cookware taking advantage of Yellowstone’s branding. And yes, Coors has shown up in various episodes of the show since it hit screens back in 2018. The beers will be widely available at supermarkets all over the nation.

Coors also has branded merchandise available at the company’s website to commemorate the connection. Yellowstone’s fifth and alleged final season begins on November 5th.

Check out our related pieces on Yellowstone’s rumored ending and, you know, the other one (Yellowstone National Park).

