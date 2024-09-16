The show's final batch of episodes has been delayed for more than a year

Over the course of its run as one of the most popular shows in America, Yellowstone has had its fair share of tumult. The show is returning for what is supposed to be its final season (although there have been rumors of more) without its central star, Kevin Costner.

Costner left the series over scheduling conflicts, and in spite of his absence, the cast and crew are still doing their part to get fans excited about the final season.

“I read the last episode the day before we started filming,” Luke Grimes told Entertainment Weekly. “I couldn’t be happier. I think it’s a perfect ending for the show for every character. It’s just a testament to what a good writer Taylor is, and it’s a very, very profound, beautiful ending. I can’t wait to sit down and watch it one day.”

Grimes, who plays Kayce on the show, said he waited as long as possible to read it. Kelly Reilly, who plays Beth, said Taylor Sheridan, the show’s creator, told her what the ending would be when they were filming season one.

The show last premiered new episodes in January of 2023, and fans have been eager for new episodes for more than 18 months. Thanks to delays with Sheridan’s writing as well as the actor’s strike, the season has been delayed past its once promised premiere date. As Reilly explained, though, they were eager to get back to making the show long before they ever did.

“We have such a huge following of fans who really are very emotionally connected to the show,” she explained. “Some of them are mad as hell that we’ve taken so long, but we’re like, ‘It’s not our fault! We wanted to go to work!’”

“I’ve been itching to get back to the show and I’m so glad it finally worked out and we got to finish strong,” Grimes added.

The final half of season 5 is set to premiere on Nov. 10.