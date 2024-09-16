 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

One ‘Yellowstone’ castmember says the show has a ‘perfect ending’

The show's final batch of episodes has been delayed for more than a year

By
Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser in Yellowstone
Paramount

Over the course of its run as one of the most popular shows in America, Yellowstone has had its fair share of tumult. The show is returning for what is supposed to be its final season (although there have been rumors of more) without its central star, Kevin Costner.

Costner left the series over scheduling conflicts, and in spite of his absence, the cast and crew are still doing their part to get fans excited about the final season.

Recommended Videos

“I read the last episode the day before we started filming,” Luke Grimes told Entertainment Weekly. “I couldn’t be happier. I think it’s a perfect ending for the show for every character. It’s just a testament to what a good writer Taylor is, and it’s a very, very profound, beautiful ending. I can’t wait to sit down and watch it one day.”

Grimes, who plays Kayce on the show, said he waited as long as possible to read it. Kelly Reilly, who plays Beth, said Taylor Sheridan, the show’s creator, told her what the ending would be when they were filming season one.

The show last premiered new episodes in January of 2023, and fans have been eager for new episodes for more than 18 months. Thanks to delays with Sheridan’s writing as well as the actor’s strike, the season has been delayed past its once promised premiere date. As Reilly explained, though, they were eager to get back to making the show long before they ever did.

“We have such a huge following of fans who really are very emotionally connected to the show,” she explained. “Some of them are mad as hell that we’ve taken so long, but we’re like, ‘It’s not our fault! We wanted to go to work!’”

“I’ve been itching to get back to the show and I’m so glad it finally worked out and we got to finish strong,” Grimes added.

The final half of season 5 is set to premiere on Nov. 10.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
The best shows on Paramount Plus to binge in September
Stream these incredible shows on Paramount Plus
Penny Dreadful scene

Having a vast library of good television shows and films is the most important factor in the success of a streaming service. That's part of what transformed Netflix into a global phenomenon, and it's why services like Paramount Plus have worked hard to build a healthy library of series that subscribers can browse through. As is the case with all streaming services, Paramount Plus has a mix of original series that live only on the platform and older shows that were originally on broadcast and have now found a home on streaming.
Although these shows have varied histories, each one of them is a great staple in Paramount Plus's overall streaming library. Paramount Plus will likely continue to develop original content, but these Paramount Plus shows will stand the test of time, whether they're ongoing or have been over for a decade or longer.

Penny Dreadful (2014)

Read more
The best shows on Starz to watch in September
From Outlander to Party Down, these are the best shows you can stream on Starz
Outlanders

Starz has proven since its inception that it can hang with larger competitors like Max. Although it's now making television in an incredibly crowded landscape, Starz has managed to regularly launch shows that make an impact, and it speaks to the enduring quality of these shows that they've also stood the test of time.
These shows have also spanned a wide array of genres, making viewers laugh and weep, often in equal measure. Through it all, though, these Starz shows have proven it can reliably make shows that touch viewers and endure for years after their time on the air has concluded.

Party Down (2009)

Read more
The best shows to watch on Hulu in September
Looking for a new binge series? Here are the best you can stream on Hulu right now
Jeremy Allen White in The Bear.

There was a time when great TV was hard to come by. While not every TV show is great, these days it can sometimes feel like viewers have the opposite problem. There are simply too many shows, and too many streaming services, to choose from. Thankfully, the best shows on Hulu are also among the best shows you can watch anywhere. From new originals to legacy series from decades past, it has tons of shows that will fill the hours of your day.
You're probably aware that, while Hulu shows are great, it's far from the only streaming service with plenty of TV to offer. So whether you’re looking for the best Amazon Prime shows, the best Disney Plus shows, or the best Netflix shows, we've got you covered. Below, we'll dig into the best shows on Hulu that you can watch now.

Shōgun (2024)

Read more