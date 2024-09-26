One of craft beer’s true stalwarts is celebrating in style. Stone Brewing, the Southern California brewery founded in 1996, is celebrating its 28th birthday with a special release. The new hazy double IPA is a palate-filling brew made with mosaic and nelson sauvin hops.

The brewery has long been known for its colossal beers, hopped generously and often cresting the 7% ABV mark. The new double IPA is no different, pouring a deep gold and offering an abundance of flavors, framed by juicy tropical fruit and some citrus and pine.

Like the brand itself, the beer is bold. The release comes at a time when a lot of breweries are turning out lighter, more session-able beers. And while Stone certainly has those styles covered — including a tasty salt and lime lager — this release is very much the opposite. Stone’s birthday beer is the antithesis of that very movement, big, heady, and crammed with hops.

Stone Brewing was acquired by Sapporo in 2022. It’s the second California brewery absorbed by the Japanese giant, after Anchor Brewing was brought on back in 2017. Stone has a vibrant fan base and given its history, helped play a big role in the rise of independent American beer a couple of decades back. The label is best known for its outspoken IPAs.

Craft beer enthusiasts can find the beer on draft at select locations, in can form in a host of stores all over the nation, or online at Stone’s website.

Check out our features on the best beers and new beer hop types while you’re at it.