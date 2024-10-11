There's no peat msoke in Benromach's new expression

Scotch whisky distiller Benromach is well-known for its subtly smoky, peated single malt whiskies. But its recent addition to the core range is a little different. That’s because it’s an un-peated expression for those drinkers who don’t prefer to sip a whisky that tastes like it was dipped into the center of a roaring campfire for a few seconds. As a bonus, it has the perfect name for such a different expression.

Benromach Contrasts Unpeated

It’s aptly called Benromach Contrasts Unpeated. While it might be made using the same methods as the core range of expressions, it’s crafted with traditional malted barley as opposed to peat-smoked barley, hence the contrast.

Matured for nine years in a combination of bourbon and sherry casks, this complex, balanced sipping whisky is known for its nose of fudge, vanilla beans, fresh baked apples, citrus peels, ginger, and floral notes. The palate is a mix of orchard fruits, ripe berries, dried fruits, licorice, and oak. The finish is sweet and warming, with just a hint of cracked black pepper.

“With our Contrasts range, we aim to develop whiskies that showcase the handmade skills of our distillers – and this is no exception,” said Keith Cruickshank, Distillery Manager at Benromach in a press release. “But this particular unpeated release provides the very definition of a contrast – so we’d love to hear what whisky drinkers think.”

Where can I buy it?

If you’re a fan of Benromach’s peated whiskies and you’d like to try something different or you simply enjoy non-peated single malt whiskies, this 92-proof whisky is for you. You can find it for purchase at independent whisky specialists at a recommended retail price of £60 ($78 US).

