Bardstown Bourbon is releasing Cathedral French Oak bourbon

There aren’t many distilleries as innovative and exciting as Bardstown Bourbon Company. The Kentucky-based distillery is all about pushing the boundaries of what a whiskey can be. Its most recent release definitely lives up to those lofty expectations.

Bardstown Cathedral French Oak Bourbon is the newest addition to its Distillery Reserve whiskeys collection. It’s a blend of 100% Kentucky bourbons that were matured between nine and eighteen years. It gets its name because this well-curated blend is finished for fourteen months in 300-year-old French oak from the Bercé Forest in the Loire Valley in France. To put it into perspective, the trees were planted during the reign of Louis XIV (circa 1715). The wood was harvested to restore Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.

This creates a memorable, complex 110.1-proof whiskey that (according to the brand) begins with aromas of maple, baked cherry, cinnamon, and cedar. The palate is a mix of vanilla cream and rose petals. The finish is all toasted oak and crème brûlée.

“The core of our brand has always been innovation, transparency and collaboration but these values mean little without respecting and building on the foundation of tradition,” Dan Callaway, head of new product development for Bardstown Bourbon Co. said in a press release.

“Distillery Reserve expresses that reverent, yet pioneering spirit, offering us a platform to showcase immense creativity and house some of the experiments tucked throughout our warehouses.”

Where can I buy it?

Distillery Reserve Cathedral French Oak will be available in limited quantities for $99.99 for a 375ml bottle beginning on February 28 only at the distillery’s gift shops in Bardstown and Louisville.