Bardstown is releasing a bourbon finished in stout barrels

Bardstown Bourbon Company is well-known for its innovative, creative collaborations. It’s continuing this trend with a new regional release. The last of a series of three bespoke collaborations this year, the popular brand is partnering with Blackberry Farm Brewery to make a Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey that was finished in Blackberry Farm Brewery Oxheart Stout barrels.

It makes perfect sense for Bardstown to collaborate with a popular, equally innovative brewery like Blackberry Farm. Both brands are all about creating unique, exciting releases. And this one definitely ticks those boxes.

The whiskey itself is a blend of six- to fourteen year-old bourbons that is finished in Blackberry Farm Brewery’s signature Oxheart stout barrels for 17 months. This small batch bourbon was made with a small number of barrels (just 10) and will only be available in limited quantities.

According to Bardstown, this award-winning whiskey begins with a nose of oak, honey, cinnamon, and dark chocolate. The palate is a mix of toasted marshmallows, vanilla, and malt.

“Dan Callaway (of Bardstown) and I met years ago in Louisville, and quickly discovered we shared a passion for beverages and blending. Our paths found us both at Bardstown Bourbon Company in different capacities, and it opened the door for friendship and collaboration,” said Roy Milner, Blackberry Farm’s Chief Fermentation Officer in a press release. “After a visit to the Brewery, we homed in on the idea of working with one of our favorite recipes, Oxheart Imperial Stout. Not only did I gain a dear friend, Dan’s approach to blending and flavor composition melded with the way we think about our bottlings. I’m proud of what we made together and honored to join the other legacy breweries who have come before us in this groundbreaking series.”

Where can I buy it?

This extremely limited bourbon is made up of only 10 barrels. Bottles are available for purchase for a suggested retail price of $159.99 at select retailers in Tennessee and Kentucky and at Bardstown Bourbon Company’s distillery in Bardstown and at its Louisville Tasting Room.