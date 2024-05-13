This is a highly sought-after release

The whiskey world is all about collaborations. The newest and most exciting collaboration is a little more unique than some of the others. That’s because it’s not a collaboration between two spirits brands or a whiskey brand and a celebrity (like Nick Offerman and Lagavulin). Instead, it’s a collaboration between Wolves, a luxury California-based whiskey brand known for its single malt whiskeys, and UNDEFEATED, a well-known sportswear brand.

The collection

This single malt whiskey is part of a limited-edition collection between the two brands that also includes apparel like a post-workout robe, a crewneck sweatshirt, a twill hat, and even a whiskey and water bottle. This isn’t the first time Wolves Whiskey has collaborated with UNDEFEATED.

“After a successful Wolves x UNDEFEATED collaboration at the end of 2022, we’re excited to partner again on another collection that emulates both brands’ identities,” James Bond, partner and creative at Wolves x UNDEFEATED, said in a press release. “Each piece reflects our shared commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and design while also converging to create a lifestyle experience our communities will covet.”

The Wolves x UNDEFEATED single malt whiskey

While we’re stoked for all the different items in the collection, what we’re excited about is the whiskey. The second limited-release whiskey is a 106-proof American single malt whiskey that was matured for a full six years in three kinds of oak barrels. Its mash bill consists of Skagit Valley Maltings barley and the barrels it was matured in were level 3 char, heavy toast, and medium toast barrels.

“It’s a one-of-a-kind custom liquid that cannot be replicated, even by us,” said Wolves President Jennifer Marks in a press release.

What does it taste like?

Wolves Whiskey takes itself very seriously. This isn’t a gimmick whiskey by any means. Even though it collaborated with a high-end sportswear brand, that doesn’t mean they phoned it in with this one. It’s a complex, nuanced, well-balanced American single malt whiskey. According to the brand, it begins with a nose of honey, candied orange peels, oats, and cinnamon sugar. Sipping it reveals even more flavor with a symphony of cinnamon candy, chocolate, sweet oats, graham crackers, vanilla beans, and charred oaky wood. The finish is long, warming, and finishes with a hint of spice and salted caramel. All in all, this is the type of whiskey you’ll want to sip neat, very slowly, and savor all the various aromas and flavors.

Where can you buy it?

Like the previous Wolves x UNDEFEATED whiskey, this expression is expected to be highly coveted and sought-after. You can find more information at .

