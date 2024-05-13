 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Wolves Whiskey, Undefeated’s new collab has an American Single Malt not to be missed

This is a highly sought-after release

By
Wolves Whiskey
Wolves Whiskey

The whiskey world is all about collaborations. The newest and most exciting collaboration is a little more unique than some of the others. That’s because it’s not a collaboration between two spirits brands or a whiskey brand and a celebrity (like Nick Offerman and Lagavulin). Instead, it’s a collaboration between Wolves, a luxury California-based whiskey brand known for its single malt whiskeys, and UNDEFEATED, a well-known sportswear brand.

The collection

Whiskey with a dark background
Kelly Visel / Unsplash

This single malt whiskey is part of a limited-edition collection between the two brands that also includes apparel like a post-workout robe, a crewneck sweatshirt, a twill hat, and even a whiskey and water bottle. This isn’t the first time Wolves Whiskey has collaborated with UNDEFEATED.

Recommended Videos

“After a successful Wolves x UNDEFEATED collaboration at the end of 2022, we’re excited to partner again on another collection that emulates both brands’ identities,” James Bond, partner and creative at Wolves x UNDEFEATED, said in a press release. “Each piece reflects our shared commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and design while also converging to create a lifestyle experience our communities will covet.”

Related

The Wolves x UNDEFEATED single malt whiskey

Wolves Whiskey
Wolves Whiskey

While we’re stoked for all the different items in the collection, what we’re excited about is the whiskey. The second limited-release whiskey is a 106-proof American single malt whiskey that was matured for a full six years in three kinds of oak barrels. Its mash bill consists of Skagit Valley Maltings barley and the barrels it was matured in were level 3 char, heavy toast, and medium toast barrels.

“It’s a one-of-a-kind custom liquid that cannot be replicated, even by us,” said Wolves President Jennifer Marks in a press release.

What does it taste like?

Whiskey tasting
Lance Reis/Unsplash

Wolves Whiskey takes itself very seriously. This isn’t a gimmick whiskey by any means. Even though it collaborated with a high-end sportswear brand, that doesn’t mean they phoned it in with this one. It’s a complex, nuanced, well-balanced American single malt whiskey. According to the brand, it begins with a nose of honey, candied orange peels, oats, and cinnamon sugar. Sipping it reveals even more flavor with a symphony of cinnamon candy, chocolate, sweet oats, graham crackers, vanilla beans, and charred oaky wood. The finish is long, warming, and finishes with a hint of spice and salted caramel. All in all, this is the type of whiskey you’ll want to sip neat, very slowly, and savor all the various aromas and flavors.

Where can you buy it?

Whiskey in a glass
Giorgio Trovato / Unsplash

Like the previous Wolves x UNDEFEATED whiskey, this expression is expected to be highly coveted and sought-after. You can find more information at .

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
This new blended bourbon is not to be missed
Get your hands on this limited-release bourbon
Whiskey in a glass

If you’ve never heard of 15 STARS, now is the time to get on the bandwagon. Fairly new to the whiskey world (it was founded in 2019), the brand began in the kitchen of father and son duo Rick and Ricky Johnson. This is where the pair spent countless hours blending whiskey. The award-winning brand releases its whiskeys in limited quantities and has gained a bit of a following in the past few years.

Its newest release is First West Bourbon. It’s a blend of sourced bourbons from Kentucky, Indiana, and Tennessee. These straight bourbon whiskeys have been aged for 15, 9, and 7 years before being married together to create a mellow, slow-sipping 106-proof blended bourbon.

Read more
Where F1 fans can get the new Jack Daniel’s x McLaren 2024 Tennessee Whiskey
This is the perfect whiskey for racing fans
Jack Daniel's McLaren

When it comes to American whiskey, while there are many household names, there are none more famous than the Tennessee whiskey brand Jack Daniel’s. Not only that, but there are also no world whiskeys more popular than Old No. 7. Clearly, the brand’s popularity is largely due to the one black-labeled whiskey you’ll find in every liquor retailer from Temecula to Tampa.

But if your whole experience with Jack Daniel’s is the classic Old No. 7, you’re missing out on some amazing expressions. This is especially true if you’re talking about the brand’s limited releases. We’re talking about Master Distiller Series whiskeys, Gold Medal Series whiskeys, Sinatra Select, and various single-barrel expressions. And while the brand has myriad limited-edition expressions that we love, we’re most excited about its newest collaboration with McLaren Racing.
Why McLaren Racing?

Read more
The 9 best whiskey quotes of all time
Enjoy these quotes, and remember where they came from when you use them
Errol Flynn

OK, so talking about whiskey is almost never going to be as fun as actually drinking whiskey, but it can still be an enjoyable time. Take a moment to think about it. You're sitting around a fire with your best friends, a few fingers of a fine single malt whisky (and a few more already in your stomach), so why wouldn't you want to wax poetic about the source of your current joy?

Maybe you're not sitting around a campfire with friends holding your favorite camping flask, or maybe you're feeling morbid and want to plan your gravestone prematurely. You want the world to know that, even in death, you really freaking love whiskey. Perhaps you need a new quote for your dating app profile. We’ve got you covered. Below, you’ll find whiskey quotes from a variety of celebrities across time, from writers to actors to professional athletes, that all discuss this amazing spirit. We love these quotes, and frankly, we think you will, too.

Read more