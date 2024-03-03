You;ll want these new limited-edition whiskeys from Jack Daniel's

It’s true Jack Daniel’s is the most popular whiskey in the world. If the brand sold nothing but Old No. 7, they’d still be rolling in the whiskey-saturated dough. This sour mash, charcoal-filtered Tennessee whiskey is beloved from Lynchburg to Laos. But, while it’s known for one iconic whiskey, the distillery is cranking out a lot more than that beloved expression.

In recent years, a different portion of Jack Daniel’s drinkers has eagerly awaited its limited-edition expressions. Yes, you read that right. A distillery known for one hugely popular, bargain-priced whiskey has an entirely other side where it crafts award-winning, highly south-after limited-edition expression.

Two new limited-edition whiskeys

As you’re probably well aware, Jack Daniel’s classic expression carries no age statement. While not listed on the bottle, it’s believed to be charcoal mellowed using the Lincoln Process and matured for at least four years in new, charred oak barrels. And while Old No. 7 is absolutely a great bottle to have on hand for mixing and sipping, the brand has quite a few more nuanced, longer-aged expressions available. This includes two limited-edition whiskeys it just released.

The brand recently announced the release of two new whiskeys in its annual “Jack Daniel’s Aged Series,” which was first launched in 2021. They are Batch 2 of popular 12-year-old Tennessee Whiskey and Batch 3 of its 19-year-old Tennessee Whiskey.

“Our Jack Daniel’s Aged Series has given us the opportunity to produce modern whiskeys that simultaneously capture the essence of the liquid Mr. Jack created over 150 years ago,” Chris Fletcher, Jack Daniel’s Master Distiller, said in a press release. “These releases embody the artistry, passion, and craftsmanship that define Jack Daniel’s legacy, and I’m excited for our friends to enjoy this year’s batches of special whiskeys.”

While they are similar in mash bill, they do differ when it comes to alcohol by volume. Jack Daniel’s 12-Year-Old Tennessee Whiskey Batch 2 sits at a bold, potent 107 proof (53.5% abv), while Jack Daniel’s 10-Year-Old Tennessee Whiskey Batch 3 is slightly less boozy with a proof of 97 (48.5% abv).

How are they made?

Like classic Jack Daniel’s, both whiskeys are charcoal mellowed using the Lincoln Process. This means the spirit is filtered through charcoal before maturing to remove impurities and mellow the spirit. They are then aged in new, toasted, and charred American white oak barrels for a minimum of ten and twelve years. They begin their maturation journey on the upper floors of the barrelhouse before finishing on the lower level.

Like classic Jack Daniel’s, both of these limited-edition expressions have the same mash bill, which consists of 80% corn, 12% malted barley, and 8% rye. The result is two complex, sweet, very sippable whiskeys.

What do they taste like?

By now, you’re probably wondering what these new whiskeys taste like. According to Jack Daniels, each batch is slightly different. That being said, the common aromas and flavors you’ll find in these expressions include toffee, butterscotch, oaky wood, and pipe tobacco.

The 12-year-old expression leans more into the pipe tobacco, oak, and butterscotch, while the 10-year-old is more oaky with chocolate and fruit flavors.

Where they can be purchased

These two limited-edition expressions are currently available in limited quantities throughout the United States. While some might be marked up on the secondary market, the suggested retail price is $94.99 for the 12-year-old and $84.99 for the 10-year-old.

