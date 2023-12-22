 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

4 things we love about Jack Daniel’s new whiskey (and 1 we don’t)

Another reason to love Jack Daniel's

Christopher Osburn
By
Jack Daniel's Distillery Series
Jack Daniel's

When it comes to Tennessee whiskey (and American whiskey, in general), there are few names bigger than Jack Daniel’s. The classic Old No. 7 with its sour mash recipe is an American institution. There’s a reason it’s a staple of every home bar and bar cart from Tullahoma to Tacoma. It’s sweet, complex, and always reasonably inexpensive. It’s a perfect whiskey and one that doesn’t need an upgrade. Or does it?

If you think Old No.7 could do for a bit of a makeover, you’re in luck. Fear not — the brand isn’t changing the classic recipe or anything. It’s simply releasing a new addition to its popular Distillery Series.

Recommended Videos

Called Jack Daniel’s Distillery Series: Selection #12, this expression is made using the same recipe as the original Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey we all know and love. It’s just that after it completes its journey, instead of being bottled, it spends another three years in Oloroso sherry barrels.

Related

There are a few things we love about the newest release from Jack Daniel’s and one we don’t. Keep scrolling to see them all.

Jack Daniel's Old No. 7
Alex Perez / Unsplash

It’s an update on the original

While we love the sweet corn, caramel, vanilla, and oak flavor of the classic Old No.7, we really love the idea that the distillers made the traditional recipe using 80% corn, 12% malted barley, and 8% rye and charcoal mellowed it and matured it in charred American white oak barrels for five to six years. But instead of calling it good and bottling it, they matured it for another three years in casks that formerly held Oloroso sherry casks.

Liquor barrel
Mauro Lima / Unsplash

Sherry adds a different element

If you’re a fan of single malt Scotch whisky, you’re already well aware of the use of sherry casks in Scotland. Myriad well-known brands aged or rest their whiskies in Pedro Ximenez, Oloroso, and sherry-seasoned barrels. Some of the most popular are GlenDronach, The Macallan, the Balvenie, and Aberlour. It imparts flavors like dried cherries, raisins, figs, and a nutty sweetness. It only makes sense for American brands to get on the sherry bandwagon. There are some sherry-finished and sherry-matured whiskeys on the U.S. market, but it’s nice to see Jack Daniel’s getting in on it as well.

Whiskey on ice in a glass
Ambitious Studio - Rick Barrett / Unsplash

The flavors are on point

While we haven’t had a chance to try this epic whiskey yet, according to the brand, Distillery Series: Selection #12 has a complex flavor profile centered on notes of caramel, nutmeg, baking spices, and candied orange peels. The finish is warming and fruity, and it lingers pleasantly. It’s 90-proof whiskey, so it’s a little higher in alcohol content than many other whiskeys on the market.

Whiskey glass slammed down and spilling out
Vinicius "amnx" Amano / Unsplash

The price is right

While not cheap by most standards, $42 for a 375 ml bottle isn’t ridiculously expensive for a limited-edition expression like Jack Daniel’s Distillery Series: Selection #12. For the sherry aging alone, we’d be willing to pay twice that (don’t tell the folks at Jack Daniel’s we said that).

Jack Daniel's Old No. 7
Marcel Strauß / Unsplash

You can only get it in Tennessee

Sadly, this limited-released whiskey is just that: a limited release. It’s only available in Tennessee at The White Rabbit Bottle Shop at the Jack Daniel Distillery and select stores in the Volunteer State. If you don’t happen to live near Lynchburg, you better take a road trip or you’ll miss out on this exciting whiskey.

Editors' Recommendations

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
Beyond the espresso martini: A speakeasy mixologist teaches us all about coffee cocktails
From cinnamon agave syrup to mole bitters, these modern coffee cocktails are one-of-a-kind
Spanish coffee cocktail

The interior of The Boardroom. bread & Butter

From the classic espresso martini to innovative coffee negroni creations, coffee and alcohol are classic combinations with endless possibilities. We spoke to Hernán Trujillo, general manager of The Boardroom, a recently opened speakeasy in Midtown Manhattan, to learn all about these coffee libations. Opened by brothers Eric and Jesse Jacobs of Fashioned Hospitality, The Boardroom is a sophisticated lounge offering a range of classic and innovative cocktails, with some of the best options being coffee-themed.

Read more
This new Wild Turkey bourbon is the brand’s highest-proof release ever (and its most expensive)
You can still get your hands on this limited-edition bourbon
Wild Turkey

Wild Turkey is well-known for its unmatched value-to-price ratio. To name a few, popular expressions like Wild Turkey 101 and Wild Turkey Rare Breed are bargain-priced, high-quality sippers that belong on every whiskey fan’s home bar cart. But just because the brand makes myriad low-priced expressions, bourbon aficionados still often look to the brand for long-aged, limited-edition expressions. Some of which carry a fairly large price tag.

The newest must-try expression from the iconic Kentucky-based distillery is called Wild Turkey Generations. The name is a reference to the fact that it’s the first collaboration between three generations of the Russell family (including the newly named Associated Blender Bruce Russell). The bourbon itself is a limited-edition blend of four hand-picked bourbons that were picked to create a sublime, nuanced flavor profile. Not only that, but the expression is non-chill filtered and bottled at barrel proof.

Read more
Matthew McConaughey’s hit new tequila brand is selling out
Apparently, tequila enthusiasts think it's alright, alright, alright
TEQUILA FINALLY GETS A KICK IN THE PANTS - MATTHEW AND CAMILA MCCONAUGHEY INTRODUCE PANTALONES ORGANIC TEQUILA

 

Most people know Matthew McConaughey from his various acting roles in films like Interstellar, Dazed and Confused, and his myriad romantic comedies. But in recent years, the Texas-born actor has begun to make a name for himself in the alcohol world.

Read more