 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Don’t panic! We’ve got last minute easy holiday cocktail recipes

Whip up these cocktails for your holiday hosting duties

By
last minute holiday cocktails jb 16x9 meta us holidaypunch 2024 s01 clean
Jim Beam

If you’re hosting friends or family today and you haven’t prepared your drinks yet, don’t worry! We’ve got a set of dead easy and delicious cocktails from bourbon brand Jim Beam that you can whip up in a snap — including a large punch, our favorite easy way to provide cocktails for a crowd.

Jim Beam Holiday Highball

Jim Beam

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 parts Jim Beam
  • 2 parts Cranberry Juice
  • 4 parts Ginger Ale
  • Lime Wedge

Method:

Recommended Videos

Squeeze and drop lime wedge into a tall Collins glass and fill with ice. Add Jim Beam, Cranberry Juice, Ginger Ale and stir to combine. Garnish with a sprig of rosemary.

Related

Jim Beam Hot Toddy

Jim Beam

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 parts Jim Beam
  • 1 part Honey
  • 6 parts Hot Water
  • 2 Lemon Wedges
  • 2 dashes Angostura Bitters

Method:

Combine ingredients in a mug or heat proof glass and stir to combine. Garnish with a lemon wedges.

Jim Beam Holiday Punch (serves 16)

Jim Beam

Ingredients:

  • 750ml Jim Beam
  • 16oz Brewed Black Tea
  • 48oz Lemon Sour
  • 8oz Grenadine
  • Soda Water to top

Method:

Batch ingredients without soda water and stir to combine. Can make ahead of time and store refrigerated. When ready to serve, pour over ice and top with soda water. Garnish with lemon/orange wheels and cinnamon sticks.

Jim Beam Black Cranberry Bourbon Smash

Jim Beam

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 parts Jim Beam Black
  • 1 part Simple Syrup
  • 6-8 Cranberries
  • 3 Sage Leaves
  • 3 Lemon Wedges

Method:

Combine lemon, sage, and cranberries in a mixing tin and muddle. Add simple syrup and Jim Beam Black with ice, shake well, and strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice. Garnish with sage leaves and skewered cranberries.

Jim Beam Black Maple Hot Butter Bourbon

Jim Beam

Ingredients:

  • 1 part Jim Beam Black®
  • 1⁄2 part Maple Syrup
  • 3 parts Hot Water
  • 1 tbsp Butter Base
  • 1 stick unsalted butter 1⁄2 cup light brown sugar 1 tsp vanilla extract
  • 1 tsp ground cinnamon 1 tsp ground cloves
  • 1 tsp ground nutmeg
  • 1 tsp ground allspice
  • Pinch of salt

Method:

Add ingredients to large bowl and mix until smooth. Store in the freezer until ready to use. Stir ingredients in heat proof glass until well mixed. Top with whipped cream and cinnamon.

Editors’ Recommendations

Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
Got the munchies? Good healthy snacks don’t have to be boring
The best healthy snacks to sate your craving without wrecking your diet
Air-popped popcorn in a bowl

Healthy and tasty don't always go hand in hand. Why not? With so many great options out there, it doesn't make sense not to fill your gut and treat your taste buds with a single snack.

We get it, sometimes that bag of potato chips is irresistible or that midnight run to Popeyes for a chicken sandwich is inevitable. Yet, a big reason why so many don't snack as healthfully as they could is that healthy snacks are put in a rather small box. Yes, healthy snack ideas include carrot spears and apples. But they also include hummus, edamame, popcorn, and delicious tinned fish.
Healthier snacks have fewer calories and/or provide nutritional value over traditional "junk food" snack foods, such as chips, cookies, fried appetizers like wings and french fries, and buttery microwave popcorn. They should still aim to satisfy the hankering for something tasty, hitting on either the sweet or salty note, or perhaps, the crunchy textural appeal of many snack foods.
Here are some of the best healthy snacks to buy, or make, as you look to nibble with intention.

Read more
This tart twist on the Aperol spritz will be your favorite new cocktail — and we’ve got an amazing recipe
Aperol spritz alternative: Meet the rhubarb spritz
Sprtiz

If you live under a proverbial rock, don’t spend your days on social media, or simply aren’t up to date on the trending cocktails du jour, you might not know that the Aperol spritz is going through a renaissance right now. First created for Venetian palates back in 1920, this more than 100-year-old aperitif (before-dinner drink) is commonly made with prosecco (Italian sparking wine), Aperol (an herbal, Italian digestive liqueur), and soda water. While always popular in Italy, it’s become one of the most popular before-dinner, afternoon, or anytime cocktails of the last few years.

But while the classic recipe is an outstanding, refreshing, bittersweet way to whet your appetite before a nice lunch, dinner, or evening snack, it’s the kind of versatile mixed drink that shines even brighter when its ingredients are mixed and matched and even switched out for other complementary flavors. Today, we’re specifically talking about the addition of rhubarb. Who doesn’t love more rhubarb recipes, right?
All about rhubarb
If you didn’t know it already, rhubarb is the meaty, fleshy stalk of another plant called Rheum. Cooked, it’s used as an ingredient in pies and other recipes. It’s known for its almost celery-like consistency and flavors of tart, acidic citrus peels, and a light sourness. If you haven’t guessed it already, these flavors are perfect for a refreshing, crisp, easy-drinking cocktail. It’s a way to easily update your spritz recipes.

Read more
The easiest and best pickled red onion recipe we’ve ever seen belongs to Rick Bayless
The god of Mexican cuisine has the easiest and best recipe
Pickled onions

Pickled onions may just be the most underappreciated, underutilized, yet amazingly delicious condiment that exists. Sure, we love our onions raw and sliced paper thin on a sandwich or battered and fried with a perfect dipping sauce. We love them grilled, piled on our favorite steak, or charred and sandwiched in a chicken kabob. And, of course, onions are the start of almost any great recipe. But if you've never taken this humble but wonderful ingredient and pickled it, you're doing yourself (and your sandwiches) a great disservice. Pickled onions have a zippy, piquant sweetness that elevates any number of dishes. Put them in sandwiches, burgers, brats, and tacos. Mix them into salads and stir-fries, or pile them on top of your favorite snacks like avocado toast or deviled eggs. Their briny, bright tartness adds so much character and flavor to just about anything. And the truly marvelous thing about pickled onions is that they're ridiculously easy to make and have in your fridge at all times.

In the following video, the great Rick Bayless, famed chef and restaurateur, teaches his easy method for pickling red onions. He begins by simply covering a bowl of sliced onions with very hot water, which he explains will take the "power" out of them and soften their texture. After the onions have sat in the hot water for about 30 minutes, he drains them completely and covers them with freshly squeezed lime juice. To that mixture, he mixes in a teaspoon of salt, then presses the onions down firmly so that they are totally submerged in the lime juice. The next step is to simply set the bowl aside for about six hours, and that's when the magic happens. After the elapsed time, the onions are beautifully pink and perfectly pickled.

Read more