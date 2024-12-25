Don’t panic! We’ve got last minute easy holiday cocktail recipes

Table of Contents Table of Contents Jim Beam Holiday Highball Jim Beam Hot Toddy Jim Beam Holiday Punch (serves 16) Jim Beam Black Cranberry Bourbon Smash Jim Beam Black Maple Hot Butter Bourbon

If you’re hosting friends or family today and you haven’t prepared your drinks yet, don’t worry! We’ve got a set of dead easy and delicious cocktails from bourbon brand Jim Beam that you can whip up in a snap — including a large punch, our favorite easy way to provide cocktails for a crowd.

Jim Beam Holiday Highball

Ingredients:

1.5 parts Jim Beam

2 parts Cranberry Juice

4 parts Ginger Ale

Lime Wedge

Method:

Squeeze and drop lime wedge into a tall Collins glass and fill with ice. Add Jim Beam, Cranberry Juice, Ginger Ale and stir to combine. Garnish with a sprig of rosemary.

Jim Beam Hot Toddy

Ingredients:

1.5 parts Jim Beam

1 part Honey

6 parts Hot Water

2 Lemon Wedges

2 dashes Angostura Bitters

Method:

Combine ingredients in a mug or heat proof glass and stir to combine. Garnish with a lemon wedges.

Jim Beam Holiday Punch (serves 16)

Ingredients:

750ml Jim Beam

16oz Brewed Black Tea

48oz Lemon Sour

8oz Grenadine

Soda Water to top

Method:

Batch ingredients without soda water and stir to combine. Can make ahead of time and store refrigerated. When ready to serve, pour over ice and top with soda water. Garnish with lemon/orange wheels and cinnamon sticks.

Jim Beam Black Cranberry Bourbon Smash

Ingredients:

1.5 parts Jim Beam Black

1 part Simple Syrup

6-8 Cranberries

3 Sage Leaves

3 Lemon Wedges

Method:

Combine lemon, sage, and cranberries in a mixing tin and muddle. Add simple syrup and Jim Beam Black with ice, shake well, and strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice. Garnish with sage leaves and skewered cranberries.

Jim Beam Black Maple Hot Butter Bourbon

Ingredients:

1 part Jim Beam Black®

1⁄2 part Maple Syrup

3 parts Hot Water

1 tbsp Butter Base

1 stick unsalted butter 1⁄2 cup light brown sugar 1 tsp vanilla extract

1 tsp ground cinnamon 1 tsp ground cloves

1 tsp ground nutmeg

1 tsp ground allspice

Pinch of salt

Method:

Add ingredients to large bowl and mix until smooth. Store in the freezer until ready to use. Stir ingredients in heat proof glass until well mixed. Top with whipped cream and cinnamon.