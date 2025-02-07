Quick and easy Super Bowl cocktails – so you don’t miss any of the action

Table of Contents Table of Contents Borghetti 30 Second Espresso Martini Nearest Green Whiskey Smash Lawrenceburg Cooler

Sometimes it’s fun to spend hours crafting the perfect cocktail, creating specialty syrups and tinctures and playing with ingredients to get just the right effect. But sometimes you need a drink fast, like when there’s a game on! If you’re after tasty drinks that you can make in a snap so you don’t miss any of the Super Bowl game, then these drinks options are perfect. There are two quick single-serve drinks, plus one simple batched drink so you can make enough for everyone.

Borghetti 30 Second Espresso Martini

Ingredients:

1 1/2 ounces Borghetti Espresso Liqueur

1 1/2 ounces of your favorite vodka

Ice cubes

Espresso beans or coffee beans for garnish (optional)

Method:

Recommended Videos

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice cubes, then add the Borghetti liqueur and vodka. Shake well until the mixture is thoroughly chilled. Strain the cocktail into a chilled martini glass or rocks glass filled with ice. For an added touch, garnish with a few espresso or coffee beans on top.

Nearest Green Whiskey Smash

Ingredients:

2 oz Nearest Green Tennessee Whiskey

3 Lemon Wedges

6 Mint Leaves

0.5 oz-0.75 oz Simple Syrup

Garnish: Mint Sprig Garnish

Method:

Combine lemon wedges, mint leaves, simple syrup in a cocktail tin and muddle gently. Add Nearest Green Tennessee Whiskey and ice. Shake hard for 8-10 seconds. Strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice. Garnish with a mint sprig.

Lawrenceburg Cooler

Makes approximately 15 cocktails

Ingredients:

1 bottle (750 ml) Four Roses Bourbon

8 fl oz lemon juice

8 fl oz grapefruit juice

12 fl oz honey syrup (see preparation below)

30 dashes Angostura bitters

Method:

Combine all ingredients in a large container. Either shake each individually before serving or add 15 ounces of water to the large batch container for proper dilution.

Honey Syrup: Combine equal parts honey and hot water. Stir until honey is dissolved. Cool to room temperature.