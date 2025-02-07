 Skip to main content
Quick and easy Super Bowl cocktails – so you don’t miss any of the action

Make these game day drinks in a snap

Sometimes it’s fun to spend hours crafting the perfect cocktail, creating specialty syrups and tinctures and playing with ingredients to get just the right effect. But sometimes you need a drink fast, like when there’s a game on! If you’re after tasty drinks that you can make in a snap so you don’t miss any of the Super Bowl game, then these drinks options are perfect. There are two quick single-serve drinks, plus one simple batched drink so you can make enough for everyone.

Borghetti 30 Second Espresso Martini

Borghetti Espresso Liqueur

Ingredients:

  • 1 1/2 ounces Borghetti Espresso Liqueur
  • 1 1/2 ounces of your favorite vodka
  • Ice cubes
  • Espresso beans or coffee beans for garnish (optional)

Method:

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice cubes, then add the Borghetti liqueur and vodka. Shake well until the mixture is thoroughly chilled. Strain the cocktail into a chilled martini glass or rocks glass filled with ice. For an added touch, garnish with a few espresso or coffee beans on top.

Nearest Green Whiskey Smash

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Nearest Green Tennessee Whiskey
  • 3 Lemon Wedges
  • 6 Mint Leaves
  • 0.5 oz-0.75 oz Simple Syrup
  • Garnish: Mint Sprig Garnish

Method:

Combine lemon wedges, mint leaves, simple syrup in a cocktail tin and muddle gently. Add Nearest Green Tennessee Whiskey and ice. Shake hard for 8-10 seconds. Strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice. Garnish with a mint sprig.

Lawrenceburg Cooler

Four Roses Bourbon

Makes approximately 15 cocktails

Ingredients:

  • 1 bottle (750 ml) Four Roses Bourbon
  • 8 fl oz lemon juice
  • 8 fl oz grapefruit juice
  • 12 fl oz honey syrup (see preparation below)
  • 30 dashes Angostura bitters

Method:

Combine all ingredients in a large container. Either shake each individually before serving or add 15 ounces of water to the large batch container for proper dilution.

Honey Syrup: Combine equal parts honey and hot water. Stir until honey is dissolved. Cool to room temperature.

