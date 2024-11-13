 Skip to main content
We can’t wait to make these Chicken Cock Whiskey cocktails for the holidays

Put cranberry in your whiskey as well as on your turkey

By
Whiskey glass
istock/itakdalee

It feels like we’ve barely cleared Halloween, but already holiday season is approaching in full force with Thanksgiving and Christmas on the horizon. Whether you love the holidays or dread them, it can be fun to shit your perspective into a more winter-oriented mood by switching up your drinks to reflect the season. And if you are someone who loves to host, then it’s never too early to start planning out a seasonal drinks menu to share with family and friends.

Chicken Cock Whiskey is a proud Kentucky brand which isn’t too precious to suggest mixing delicious cocktails with its spirits, and it’s come in once again with two options for seasonal whiskey cocktails which are complex enough to be interesting, without being too fussy to make at home. The Thanksgiving-themed Skip the Turkey throws in cranberry juice for a taste of the holiday, while the Christmasy Stoke the Fire includes peach and herbal liqueurs plus smoke for a cozy fireside mood.

For Thanksgiving: Skip the Turkey

Chicken Cock Whiskey
Chicken Cock Whiskey

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz. Chicken Cock Kentucky Straight Bourbon
  • 1 oz. Orange Juice
  • .75 oz. Demerara Syrup
  • .5 oz. Cranberry Juice
  • Sparkling Wine

Garnish:

  • Fresh Cranberry
  • Rosemary Sprig

Method:

  • Stir all ingredients into a mixing glass with ice
  • Pour into chilled stemmed glassware
  • Top with sparkling wine, a cranberry pick, and sprig of rosemary.

For Christmas: Stoke the Fire

Chicken Cock Whiskey
Chicken Cock Whiskey

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz. Chicken Cock Kentucky Small Batch Bourbon
  • .75 oz. Sweet Vermouth
  • 1 tsp. Peach Liqueur
  • 1 tsp. Herbal Liqueur
  • 2 dashes Aromatic Bitters
  • Cocktail Smoker

Method:

  • Stir all ingredients into a mixing glass with ice
  • Pour down (without ice) into a rocks glass
  • Top with a smoke float using a cocktail smoker and wood chips of your choosing

