We’ve got our eyes on NoMad London’s herbal, complex spiked hot chocolate

Table of Contents Table of Contents Ho, Ho, Hot Chocolate Gnome Alone

Tis the time of year for hot chocolate, and for cocktail lovers, that means adding a little shot of something tasty. The bar NoMad London has its own take on the spiked hot chocolate, with a festive cocktail called the Ho, Ho, Hot Chocolate that incorporates Green Chartreuse and Fernet Branca. As a lover of all things herbal and bitter, that combination is an instant win for me, adding more depth and unusual flavor than the typical additions you see of sweet or creamy liqueurs.

If you’re in London, you can pop into the bar to try the festive drinks yourself, but if not then you can recreate them at home using these recipes too.

Recommended Videos

Ho, Ho, Hot Chocolate

Available at NoMad London. Created by the NoMad London Bar Team

Ingredients:

0.5 oz Green Chartreuse

0.75 oz Fernet Branca

5 oz Hot Chocolate Base*

Method:

Pour the hot chocolate mix over the rest of the ingredients, mix until everything is dissolved, and then strain the mixture through a chinois. Serve in a glass tea cup or coffee mug.

Hot Chocolate Base

Ingredients:

200 g Milk Chocolate

520 g Dark Chocolate

8 split Vanilla Beans

4 quarts Heavy Cream

300 g White Sugar

1 pint Filtered Water

Method:

Heat heavy cream, water, and vanilla beans over medium heat, just hot enough to melt the chocolate. Add the chocolate and sugar to the mixture and stir constantly to ensure it doesn’t scorch. Continue mixing everything to ensure the ingredients are dissolved, strain.

Gnome Alone

Available at NoMad London. Created by the NoMad London Bar Team

Ingredients:

1oz Cocchi Torino

1oz Averna

0.75oz Club Soda

0.75oz Lime Juice

0.5oz Absolut Elyx

0.25oz Cinnamon

0.5oz Spicy Ginger

1 tsp Allspice

Method:

Shake, pour into your glass (Elyx Gnome with Santa Hat), garnish with a santa hat, and serve.