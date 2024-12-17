 Skip to main content
Get cozy with this herbal take on the Hot Toddy using Amante 1530

The Tuscan Toddy is a aromatic warm drink for the winter

Hot toddy
The Hot Toddy is one of the classic winter cocktails, using whiskey, honey, and lemon plus hot water to create a warm, boozy tea-like drink that is perfect for days when you’re feeling under the weather. But this concept also makes for a fine template for experimenting with more unusual warm drinks, as this recipe shows.

The Tuscan Toddy is a drink from Italian aperitivo brand Amante 1530 which adds a herbal, aromatic twist to the Hot Toddy. Rather than the traditional Scotch Whisky, it uses aperitivo for a drink that leans more bitter and herbal than smokey and fruity. There’s also a slug of Italian sweet vermouth in there, to add a little boost of sweetness and more herbal flavors, plus the traditional fresh lemon juice, honey syrup, and hot water.  It’s all capped off with a shot of bourbon to up the alcohol level and to add some of that fruitiness back in.

The recipe also throw in some spices like cloves and nutmeg for that mulled flavor, making this the perfect winter warmer. You can pick up everything you need to make the drink in a set on Gopuff.

The Tuscan Toddy

Created by Amante 1530

Ingredients:

  • 2 dash Angostura bitters
  • 1/2 oz fresh lemon juice
  • 1/2 oz honey syrup
  • 1/2 oz Italian sweet vermouth
  • 1/2 oz Amante 1530
  • 1 oz Bourbon
  • Whole clove & freshly grated nutmeg

Method:

Warm your mug and liquids. Add all liquids to the mug, and top with 4 oz of boiling water.

Add in oils from your orange peel and a clove, grate nutmeg over the top, and enjoy!

