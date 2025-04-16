Get ready for Easter with these classy brunch cocktails

Table of Contents Table of Contents The Rémy Sidecar Flower Margarita Belle IPA St-Rémy French Alexander METAXA Flower Fizz

If you’re hosting an Easter celebration this year, then you don’t have to stick to the traditional drinks choices of wine or beer. Why not embrace Easter as the year’s fanciest brunch, and make cocktails accordingly?

We’ve got ideas for some classy brunch cocktails there are perfect for the occasion.

The Rémy Sidecar

Ingredients:

2 oz Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal

¾ oz Cointreau

¾ oz Lemon juice

Method:

Pour 2 oz of Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal, ¾ oz of Cointreau and ¾ oz of lemon juice into a shaker filled with ice. Shake, strain and pour into a coupette glass. Finish with lemon peel for freshness.

Flower Margarita

Ingredients:

1 oz Cointreau

1.5 oz Tequila

0.75 oz Lime

0.5 oz Rose Syrup

2 Sprays Rose Perfume

Method:

Rim the coupette glass with a regular salt or pink salt Combine all ingredients in a shaker and add ice Shake until well chilled Strain into a coupette glass Garnish with a rose petal

Belle IPA

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Belle de Brillet

7 oz Mosaic IPA*

Method:

Build in beer glass with ice, squeeze two fresh lime wedges & stir gently Garnish with lime wedge or a side dish of 3-4 lime wedges

*Choose a citrusy/tropical IPA instead of a bitter option

St-Rémy French Alexander

Ingredients:

1.5 oz St-Rémy Signature

0.7 oz Thick Cream

0.5 oz Cacao Cream

0.25 oz Simple Syrup or 1 tsp Fine Sugar

Method:

Shake hard with ice, and fine strain into a coupe glass or glass coffee mug Garnish with nutmeg all over the top

METAXA Flower Fizz

Ingredients:

1.7 oz METAXA 5 Stars

0.8 oz Elderflower Liqueur

0.7 oz Lime Juice

2 oz top up Lemonade

Method:

Pour METAXA 5 Stars, Elderflower Liqueur and lime juice into a wine glass with ice and stir well Top up with Lemonade and garnish with a lemon wedge and an edible flower