This Easter egg-inspired cocktail is a chocolate lover’s delight

With Easter coming up soon, there’s one thing about this holiday that is bound to appeal to those with a sweet tooth: endless amounts of chocolate. If you love all things sweet and chocolatey, then you can have some festive fun with your drinks as well, by making using of ingredients like chocolate liqueur and fun Easter egg garnishes.

This recipe from Gluten Free and More Magazine uses crushed up mini Creme Eggs for rimming a cocktail glass, then more impaled on a skewer for a playful twist on the usual olive garnish you’d see in a classic martini.

The drink itself combines sweet and creamy ingredients like chocolate cream liqueur and condensed milk, plus vodka for a bit of a kick, all wrapped up together in an Easter-themed package.

Creme Egg Martini

Serves 2

Ingredients:

4 oz Mozart Chocolate Cream Liqueur

3 oz vodka

¼ cup sweetened condensed milk

2-3 drops natural yellow food coloring

¼ cup chocolate chips

2-3 mini creme eggs

6 mini creme egg minis, for garnish

Method:

Melt the chocolate chips and pour onto a small plate. Chop the creme eggs and place on a plate. Dip two coupes into the melted chocolate, followed by the chopped creme eggs to rim the glasses.

Mix 2-3 drops of food coloring in the condensed milk. Combine Mozart Chocolate Cream Liqueur and vodka in a shaker with ice and shake until cold.

Pour the sweetened condensed milk into the glasses, then slowly pour in the Mozart/vodka mixture. Skewer three creme eggs for garnish.