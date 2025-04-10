 Skip to main content
Get fruity and tropical with these rum cocktails for spring

Sonrisa Rum
Now warmer days are here and the flowers are blooming, it’s the perfect time to embrace fresh flavors in your cocktails. These spring drinks from Sonrisa Rum are full of bright tropical flavors to match the Puerto Rican flavors of the rum, including banana, passion fruit, and coconut.

Whenever possible, it’s best to use fresh ingredients in your cocktails for maximum flavor. But that can sometimes be tricky when you’re working with fruit, as it can be tough to turn something like a banana into a cocktail-ready ingredient. So these recipes also have tips on when to use puree, when to use juices, and when to squeeze your own. Citrus is something that’s dead easy to get hold of practically anywhere, so you should always squeeze your own lemons and lime to add that fresh, bright notes to your drinks.

But other ingredients are trickier. If you live near a great fresh fruit market you might be able to find dragon fruit, for example, but if you can’t find it fresh then don’t despair. You can also find it in syrup form at many supermarkets.

It’s Bananas

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 oz of Sonrisa Platino Puerto Rican Rum
  • 0.5 oz of Allspice Dram
  • 0.5 oz of banana purée
  • 0.5 oz of lemon juice
  • 2 oz of Q tropical ginger beer


Island Twister

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 oz of Sonrisa Platino Puerto Rican Rum
  • 0.5 oz of Sonrisa Oro Especial Puerto Rican Rum
  • 1 oz of Passion Fruit Juice
  • 1.5 oz of Tangerine Juice
  • 0.5 oz of fresh squeezed lime juice
  • 0.5 oz of dragon fruit grenadine


Sonrisa Colada

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz of Sonrisa Platino Puerto Rican Rum
  • 0.5 oz of Sonrisa Oro Especial Puerto Rican Rum (optional)
  • 1 oz of coconut cream
  • 1.5 oz of pineapple juice
  • 0.5 oz of fresh squeezed lime juice

