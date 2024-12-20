 Skip to main content
Treat yourself to LEXINGTON BAKES’ limited-edition Pumpkin Spice Espresso Brownies while you still can

The perfect snack for coffee-lovers

Pumpkin Spice Espresso Brownie
Lexington Bakes / Lexington Bakes

LEXINGTON BAKES, renowned for its commitment to Radical Ingredient Transparency® and high-quality luxury treats with organic and fair-trade ingredients, has launched a limited-edition seasonal drop perfect for espresso lovers. The newest Pumpkin Spice Espresso Brownies are made with 100% organic and fair trade ingredients. Each artisan brownie is infused with Equator Coffees‘ Jaguar Espresso, a sweet espresso blend with fruit flavors, dark chocolate, and spice that combines organic and Fair Trade-certified coffees from the world’s major growing regions.

“Good dessert is meant to be shared, especially this time of year—when we decided to take on seasonal flavors, I wanted to share the experience with and celebrate brands who share our passion for extraordinary taste and exceptional standards,” said Lex Evan, Founder, CEO & Chef of LEXINGTON BAKES. “Together, we’ve elevated nostalgic flavors that deliver the familiar warmth of Fall and the exhilarating joy of the Holidays with organic, fair trade, better-for-you ingredients modern consumers crave, while offering a sneak peek into future innovations the New Year holds for us.”

Each Pumpkin Spice Espresso Brownie is made with 100% organic house-made pumpkin pie spice mix and tangy pumpkin cream chees swirls, for that nostalgic fall taste you know and love. The seasonal brownie offerings such as the Pumpkin Spice Espresso Brownie are not just a treat to tastebuds but also deliver on several rising consumer trends, including plant-based options, right-sized packaging, responsibly sourced organic and fair trade ingredients, and transparency, all of which reflect LEXINGTON BAKES’ commitment to people and the planet.

The limited-time Pumpkin Spice Espresso Brownies will be in stock in February, so try them while you can. These indulgent treats make the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for the true coffee lover.

