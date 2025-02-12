 Skip to main content
1800 Tequila is collaborating with artist Mr. Flower Fantastic to make a sneaker-inspired decanter

By
1800 Tequila
If you’re an avid spirits drinker, there’s a chance you have a decanter on your bar cart for whiskey, rum, or tequila. But it’s likely that the decanter itself isn’t very remarkable since it’s just a vessel to hold your favorite spirit. 1800 Tequila thinks that’s a shame. That’s why they collaborated with an artist to create a truly unique, memorable spirits decanter.

Mr. Flower Fantastic x 1800 Tequila Sneaker Decanter

1800 Tequila is one of the world’s most well-known and awarded tequila brands. It’s no surprise that it has decided to collaborate with famed floral artist Mr. Flower Fantastic to create a limited-edition streetwear-inspired decanter.

Mr. Flower Fantastic x 1800 Tequila Sneaker Decanter, available exclusively from ComplexShop, is an exclusive sneaker decanter created to pay tribute to 1800 Cristalino Tequila. It’s shaped like a basketball sneaker but draws some of its artistry from agave plants and the 1800 Tequila bottle itself.

To celebrate the launch of this unique and highly collectible decanter, Mr. Flower Fantastic will reveal an 1800 Cristalino Court installation at NBA All-Star Weekend. This installation was designed to make visitors feel like they are strolling through Blue Weber agave fields in Jalisco, Mexico.

Where can I buy it?

The Mr. Flower Fantastic x 1800 tequila Sneaker Decanter is officially launching on February 18. It will be available on 1800MFFDecanter.com for the price of $225 for the decanter, as well as a bottle of 1800 Cristalino Tequila to put in it. Put that boring decanter in storage and replace it with this one-of-a-kind sneaker-inspired decanter instead. You’ll be happy you did.

Christopher Osburn
