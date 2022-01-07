Grab the Best Elite Fitness Gear for Working Out

You might be among those of a “resolutionary” mindset in regards to fitness. Perhaps you’ve decided that this is the year when you really kick your workout routine into overdrive in order to push your results to the next level. To get there, however, you’re going to need the right gear. We’ve got you covered with our roundup of the best elite fitness gear.

These recommendations span both the functional gear that will actively help you get the most out of your fitness routine, plus a few suggestions for fitness clothing and apparel that will help you look and feel the best while you’re at it. All of this gear has been firsthand tested to verify that it is authentically awesome.

Puma FUSE Training Shoes

The shoes you wear when you train are literally the foundation of everything you do. Accordingly, the FUSE trainers from Puma provide the outstanding stability you need to make your best lift thanks to their boxed toe design and dropped heels. They also feel amazing and are built to last.

Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2

It should come as no surprise that Nike has made the best running shoes of the year. They essentially invented the concept of modern running shoes in the first place. The React Infinity Runs are among the company’s most rigorously tested lines, and as a result, they’re insanely comfortable and supportive. Nike’s Flyknit material is also super lightweight and breathable.

FightCamp

Whether you’re looking to learn to box from the ground up, improve what skill you already have, or simply get in a great at-home workout, FightCamp delivers. Not only does it come with everything you need to train–including a heavy punching bag, gloves, wrist wraps, and the company’s innovative punch trackers–but you get access to a surprisingly comprehensive, effective video training program.

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Dumbbells

More than ever, training is performed at home, and one of the challenges of this involves getting all the equipment you need. These adjustable dumbbells from Bowflex are a great solution as they span what would normally take a dozen individual pairs. That saves a lot of space and money. They’re also much easier to use than most other adjustable dumbbells and have an all-around better build quality.

Jabra Elite 7 Active Headphones

These are the best workout headphones you can find, period. They deliver outstanding sound quality, but more importantly when you’re training is they have superior durability, slip-resistance, sweat-proofing, and all-around comfort. You’ll also enjoy a comparatively long battery life and Active Noise Cancellation.

Coros Pace 2

While there are a ton of great fitness watches and trackers available these days, few offer an elite experience that competes with the Coros Pace 2. The Pace 2 delivers all the biometric info you would expect it to–calories burned, heart rate, hyper-accurate run tracking, and so on–but it goes the extra mile with its muscle heat maps, which show which muscles are getting the most activation so that you can plan your training accordingly. It’s also loaded with personal training courses and is even waterproof enough for swimming.

Muse 2 Brain Sensing Headband

This might sound like a weird one, but it’s a surprisingly useful tool for not only helping you recover but teaching you to achieve better focus during training. Essentially Muse “trains” your mind to focus by sensing your distraction level and having you attempt to concentrate until an audiotrack shift accordingly. The less focused you are, the more turbulent the soundtrack becomes–the more focused, the more peaceful. It can be used to help you learn to focus or meditate while awake, and also has programs for supporting better sleep.

MYX II Plus Indoor Exercise Bike

Peloton might have taken living rooms everywhere by storm when the pandemic hit, but this guided exercise bike system from MYX takes things to the next level by including a weight training element. Training programs will guide you through workouts using the bike, dumbbells, and a kettlebell, delivering a truly full-body workout. It also comes with an exercise mat and foam roller for helping with recovery afterward.

