Save $225 on Bowflex Adjustable Dumbbells Right Here

Ready to kick off your fitness journey? Perfect for those days you can’t make it to the gym, this set of adjustable dumbbells from Bowflex can help you work on your chest, arms, shoulders and back all from the comfort of your home. Each dumbbell is easily adjustable up to 52.5 pounds, so you can get a custom workout that’s right for your level. Right now, you can get the Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells (Pair) and Stand Bundle from Amazon for just $552. That’s a savings of $226 off the regular price of $778. Order it today and get free shipping and returns if you’re a Prime member!

These adjustable dumbbells from Bowflex are one of the best performing and most highly rated dumbbell sets available on the market. The SelectTech technology lets you adjust each dumbbell easily with the turn of a dial. Each individual dumbbell can be adjusted from 5 to 52.5 pounds, in increments of 2.5 pounds up to 25 pounds. This adjustable set helps to reduce clutter in your home gym or garage by eliminating the need for multiple sets of dumbbells. This bundle also includes the large Bowflex stand, which is compatible with this dumbbells set. The stand features a large media rack to hold and display your tablet or phone while you work out, and is ergonomically designed to save you back by reducing the need to repeatedly bend down and pick up heavy weights.

These dumbbells are a vital piece of equipment for any home gym. Complete exercises for your back, shoulders, arms, and chest using these adjustable dumbbells from Bowflex.

Never skip a day again with this dumbbell set. Lifting at home is easy when you order the Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells and Stand Bundle from Amazon. Get it now for just $552, marked down $226 from its regular price of $778. Ideal for working your upper body and torso, this set provides a range of weights, supporting ample exercises that you can do from home. Order it today and enjoy free shipping for Prime members. Not sure if this set is right for you? Check out the other dumbbell deals and adjustable dumbbell deals going on today.

