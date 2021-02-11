CrossFit has gained immense popularity within recent years and has changed the way in which we train our bodies. Often involving high-intensity training modes that include elements of Olympic power lifting, calisthenics, gymnastics and high-intensity interval training (HIIT). Although this may all sound vigorous and hardcore, CrossFit is a sport that is highly accessible for people of various sizes, shapes, and skill levels.

If you’re looking to incorporate CrossFit into your workout regimen, it is highly advised to equip yourself with the adequate accessories to help reduce your probability of injury. The best place to start would be researching proper footwear. Investing in appropriate footwear will help you to not only reach optimal performance, but will help to prevent damaging your feet.

When it comes to high performing CrossFit footwear, some of the things you should keep an eye out for are durability, wide toebox (which may also be a matter of preference), and lateral support to keep your ankles protected. Here are some of our best picks for CrossFit footwear that will help you reach your fitness goals, but most importantly keep you safe.

Nike Men’s Metcon 5 Training Shoe

The Metcon 5 is praised as being a great addition to the Nike’s Metcon Collection. As stated in the name, this shoe was created for MetCon training in mind. For those of you who are still new to Cross Fit, MetCon stands for Metabolic Conditioning which effectively burns calories and revs up your metabolism. Purchasers loved the exact fit and overall comfort of this shoe. Complete with a dual-density midsole, Nike react technology, and full rubber coverage, this shoe is a great all-around option for CrossFit.

Reebok Nano 9 Cross Trainer

Reebok is often recognized as the progenitor and blueprint for CrossFit athletic footwear, and with nearly 3,500 reviews and a rating of 4.7/5 on Amazon, this shoe is a great option for comfortable CrossFit action. What makes this shoe an amazing option? Well, with nearly 10 years of iterative design, the Nano 9 delivers a shoe that was not only created for CrossFit athletes, but designed by them. Designed with a strong foundation, durable comfort and secure footing, this line will weather even your most intense workouts.

NOBULL Men’s Training Shoes and Styles

This footwear brand was launched in 2015, and as the name suggests, this shoe was created for people who love to train hard and don’t believe in excuses. This no-nonsense approach to fitness is reflected in the logo for visibility when you need it the most. This simple, yet extremely durable design has you covered on all fronts; whether you climb, run, lift or slide, you will be delighted by this shoe’s lightweight, breathable, and flexible protection.

New Balance Men’s 517 V1 Cross Trainer

New Balance is an O.G. in the athletic footwear department with this line intended to help “take your workout to the next level.” With their patented QUIX technology, you can expect optimal traction and solid stability side-to-side or cutting movement, perfect for not only optimizing your CrossFit regimen, but also great for everyday wear.

PUMA Men’s Tazon 6 Fracture FM Cross-Trainer Shoe

This shoe offers a perfect combination of utility mixed with style and an eye-catching design. What purchasers loved about this shoe in addition to its design are the features and functionality that make this shoe a highly effective CrossFit shoe. Engineered with heel bubble for support and complete with rubber outsole for traction and control, this shoe will help keep feet stable.

Oranginer Men’s Barefoot Shoes – Big Toe Box – Minimalist Cross Training Shoes for Men

What makes this shoe stand out from the rest on this list is its barefoot-inspired design. What makes a barefoot design optimal for CrossFit is that it engages your feet more to strengthen the muscle fibers that often get no love when you’re all laced up, which in turn helps to reduce foot injuries. In addition, this shoe has incorporated a wide toe box design, that enables your toes to relax and spread out naturally for more stability.

Vibram Men’s KSO EVO Cross Training Shoe

Often lauded as one of the best minimalist shoes around, you can expect a perfect combination of flexibility and cross training utility. With its barefoot design keeping your feet feeling light and airy, this line provides maximum grip that adjusts to almost any activity or environment.

Under Armour Men’s Charged Commit 2.0 Cross Trainer Shoes

Described as “serious training shoes,” these shoes are light and comfortable and a great addition for your workout regimen. Designed with lightweight mesh for breathability, dual-external heel counter for added stability and Charged Cushioning TM midsole that absorbs impact.

Adidas Men’s Powerlift.3.1 Cross Trainer

As suggested in its name, these shoes were designed specifically for weightlifting. Although you can absolutely lift weights with regular shoes, these shoes were crafted with zero shock absorption that makes them optimal all your jerks, squats and snatches. Unfortunately, that means that these shoes are not ideal for other activities such as running (lack of shock absorption can compromise the heel’s integrity). And did we mention that these shoes were engineered by power lifters? The Adidas Men’s Powerlift 3.1 has a lightweight synthetic leather upper for sturdy ankle support and offer maximum breathability complete with an air mesh collar, tongue and lining.

