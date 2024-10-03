Learn about the pros, cons, and pricing of these top options

The road to a thousand reps begins with the right shoes on your feet. If you want to jump on the high-intensity interval training (HIIT) trend, you should do so with good shoes. HIIT combines quick bursts of energy with short recovery periods, putting immense strain on your feet.

The right footwear is crucial to provide the stability, comfort, and flexibility needed to withstand explosive movements, lateral jumps, and fast-paced cardio. Below, we have rounded up nine of the best shoes for HIIT workouts.

What is HIIT?

(HIIT) is a workout style that involves short bursts of intense activity alternated with periods of rest or lower-intensity exercise. The goal is to push your body to near-maximum effort during the intense intervals, followed by recovery during the low-intensity phases. HIIT can be done with various workouts, such as cardio, cycling, or bodyweight movements. It’s popular because it can deliver significant health benefits in a relatively short amount of time.

What factors make certain shoes good for HIIT?

Cushioning and impact absorption

HIIT involves jumping, running, and quick directional changes. Therefore, it is recommended that you protect your feet against the force caused by HIIT training. Good shoes for HIIT mean proper cushioning to absorb impact and reduce joint stress.

Stability and support

Good HIIT shoes provide lateral (side-to-side) stability, especially for movements like lunges or burpees. A firm sole with a supportive midfoot is essential to prevent you from slipping during a workout.

Durability

HIIT workout routines can be intense. The required twists and turns can quickly cause wear and tear to regular sports shoes. Durability is an important feature in good HIIT shoes as shoes made from durable materials will last longer despite the high impact.

How often should you get new shoes for HIIT?

If you engage in HIIT workouts weekly, the best practice is to change your shoes after six to nine months. The exact timing depends on factors such as training frequency, weight, and the intensity of your workouts.

9 of the best shoes for doing HIIT workouts

Nike Free Metcon 6

The Nike Free Metcon 6, one of the best Nike shoes, is a versatile workout shoe designed for dynamic movements, agility, and weight training. It offers high flexibility with enhanced forefoot movement, which is ideal for exercises like planks and plyometrics.

Pros Cons High flexibility for dynamic movements Enhanced stability with reinforced heels Comfortable cushioning for impact absorption Breathable mesh and secure fit Might feel too cushioned for those preferring a firmer base

Specifications

Color options Neon yellow, black, gray, white, red, blue, purple, brown Size range 6-15

Nano X4 Training Shoes

The Nano X4 Training Shoes by Reebok are among the lightest and most breathable options in the Nano lineup. These shoes are designed for enhanced stability and support, ensuring that athletes can perform at their best without unnecessary weight.

Pros Cons Lightweight design for enhanced agility Breathable uppers for improved airflow Excellent stability from the Lift and Run Chassis Responsive cushioning with Floatride Energy Foam May lack sufficient arch support for some users

Specifications

Color options Gray, white, black, orange, red, blue, multicolored Size range 8-14

Cloud X 4 Road Running Shoes

The On Cloud X 4 RoadRunning Shoes feature 100% recycled mesh uppers for breathability, complemented by plush materials in the heels and tongues for added comfort.

Pros Cons Eco-friendly with 100% recycled materials Plush heels for added comfort Secure midfoot design for stability Responsive HelionTM super foam for cushioning Not good enough lateral stability

Specifications

Color options Black, fog, glacier, ivory Size range 8-13

Nike MC Trainer 3

The Nike MC Trainer 3 is designed to optimize every gym session, offering breathable mesh for comfort and a flat base for stability.

Pros Cons High stability for lateral movements Breathable and comfortable design Moderate cushioning for impact absorption Durable with multidirectional traction Limited flexibility in the midsoles

Specifications

Color options Blue, black, white, gray Size range 6-15

Nike SuperRep Go Flyknit

The Nike SuperRep Go 3 Flyknit combines sustainability and performance. Its 360-degree zoned Flyknit uppers provide comfort and support, and the reclaimed foam midsoles offer responsive cushioning for high-impact workouts.

Pros Cons Eco-friendly materials Lightweight and packable Comfortable 360-degree Flyknit support Durable with targeted rubber outsoles Limited arch support May lack cushioning for long-distance runs

Specifications

Color options Black/gray Size range 5-15

Puma Fuse 2.0

The Puma Fuse 2.0 is designed to enhance training performance with its advanced features. It incorporates increased rubber for improved stability, featuring higher sidewall coverage that ensures excellent traction and grip.

Pros Cons Enhanced stability Durable construction Excellent heel support Versatile grip Heavier weight

Specifications

Color options White, black, green, multicolored Size range 7-14

Goruck Ballistic Training Shoes

The Goruck Ballistic Trainers feature engineered warp knit uppers for a seamless design with reinforced strength and breathability. The lace area, midfoot, and heel are made of durable 1680D Cordura Ballistic Nylon, providing excellent abrasion resistance and support.

Pros Cons Durable construction (Cordura nylon) Excellent breathability Secure fit (lace-lock eyelets) Supportive for all-foot arches Potentially heavier than other options

Specifications

Color options White, black, green, red, brown, neon yellow Size range 6-15

Under Armour HOVR Apex 3

The UA HOVR Apex 3 is designed for dynamic movement, offering remarkable cushioning and energy return. It features a sturdy layering system and flexible outsoles for improved stability in all directions.

Pros Cons Excellent cushioning and energy return Durable and protective uppers Superior support and stability Flexible outsoles for natural movement Can feel bulky for some people

Specifications

Color options Black, white, multicolored Size range 7-16

Adidas Dropset 3

The Adidas Dropset 3 trainers deliver essential support for strength training with dual-density midsoles for cushioning and TPU sidewalls for midfoot stability. Designed with a wider fit, they comfortably accommodate foot swelling during intense workouts.

Pros Cons Excellent support and stability for strength training Cushioned midsoles for comfort during intense reps Breathable design with Adidas HEAT.RDY technology Eco-friendly Easily destroyed mesh

Specifications

Color options Gray, red, black, white Size range 4-18

Frequently asked questions

Can you wear running shoes during HIIT workouts?

Running shoes are not ideal for HIIT workouts. While they provide good cushioning for forward movements, they lack the lateral support needed for quick direction changes and stability during high-impact exercises.

Are tight or loose shoes better for HIIT?

Tight shoes are better for HIIT workouts, as they provide the necessary support and stability. However, they should not be too tight to the point they cause discomfort or restrict blood flow.

How many times a week should I do a HIIT class?

For most people, three to four times weekly is optimal for HIIT workouts. This frequency allows for maximum fat burn and cardiovascular improvements while giving the body sufficient time to recover.