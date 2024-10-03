 Skip to main content
The 9 best shoes for HIIT workouts

Learn about the pros, cons, and pricing of these top options

Close-up man legs wearing blue sneakers doing step-up exercise in gym
Eduardo Cano / Unsplash

The road to a thousand reps begins with the right shoes on your feet. If you want to jump on the high-intensity interval training (HIIT) trend, you should do so with good shoes. HIIT combines quick bursts of energy with short recovery periods, putting immense strain on your feet.

The right footwear is crucial to provide the stability, comfort, and flexibility needed to withstand explosive movements, lateral jumps, and fast-paced cardio. Below, we have rounded up nine of the best shoes for HIIT workouts.

What is HIIT?

A man doing jumping jacks in his bedroom.
AntonioDiaz / Adobe Stock

(HIIT) is a workout style that involves short bursts of intense activity alternated with periods of rest or lower-intensity exercise. The goal is to push your body to near-maximum effort during the intense intervals, followed by recovery during the low-intensity phases. HIIT can be done with various workouts, such as cardio, cycling, or bodyweight movements. It’s popular because it can deliver significant health benefits in a relatively short amount of time.

What factors make certain shoes good for HIIT?

Man doing HIIT workout.
Airam Dato-on / Pexels

Cushioning and impact absorption

HIIT involves jumping, running, and quick directional changes. Therefore, it is recommended that you protect your feet against the force caused by HIIT training. Good shoes for HIIT mean proper cushioning to absorb impact and reduce joint stress.

Stability and support

Good HIIT shoes provide lateral (side-to-side) stability, especially for movements like lunges or burpees. A firm sole with a supportive midfoot is essential to prevent you from slipping during a workout.

Durability

HIIT workout routines can be intense. The required twists and turns can quickly cause wear and tear to regular sports shoes. Durability is an important feature in good HIIT shoes as shoes made from durable materials will last longer despite the high impact.

How often should you get new shoes for HIIT?

Man buying shoes
RDNE Stock project / Pexels

If you engage in HIIT workouts weekly, the best practice is to change your shoes after six to nine months. The exact timing depends on factors such as training frequency, weight, and the intensity of your workouts.

9 of the best shoes for doing HIIT workouts

Man wearing resistance band on his ankle in blue tennis shoes
Maridav / Shutterstock

Nike Free Metcon 6

Nike Free Metcon 6
Nike

The Nike Free Metcon 6, one of the best Nike shoes, is a versatile workout shoe designed for dynamic movements, agility, and weight training. It offers high flexibility with enhanced forefoot movement, which is ideal for exercises like planks and plyometrics. 

Pros Cons
High flexibility for dynamic movements

Enhanced stability with reinforced heels

Comfortable cushioning for impact absorption

Breathable mesh and secure fit

 Might feel too cushioned for those preferring a firmer base

Specifications

Color options Neon yellow, black, gray, white, red, blue, purple, brown
Size range 6-15

Nano X4 Training Shoes

Nano X4 Training Shoes
Reebok

The Nano X4 Training Shoes by Reebok are among the lightest and most breathable options in the Nano lineup. These shoes are designed for enhanced stability and support, ensuring that athletes can perform at their best without unnecessary weight.

Pros Cons
Lightweight design for enhanced agility

Breathable uppers for improved airflow

Excellent stability from the Lift and Run Chassis

Responsive cushioning with Floatride Energy Foam

 May lack sufficient arch support for some users

Specifications

Color options Gray, white, black, orange, red, blue, multicolored
Size range 8-14

Cloud X 4 Road Running Shoes

Cloud X 4 Road Running Shoes
On

The On Cloud X 4 RoadRunning Shoes feature 100% recycled mesh uppers for breathability, complemented by plush materials in the heels and tongues for added comfort.

Pros Cons
Eco-friendly with 100% recycled materials

Plush heels for added comfort

Secure midfoot design for stability

Responsive HelionTM super foam for cushioning

 Not good enough lateral stability

Specifications

Color options Black, fog, glacier, ivory
Size range 8-13

Nike MC Trainer 3

Nike MC Trainer 3
Nike / Nike

The Nike MC Trainer 3 is designed to optimize every gym session, offering breathable mesh for comfort and a flat base for stability. 

Pros Cons
High stability for lateral movements

Breathable and comfortable design

Moderate cushioning for impact absorption

Durable with multidirectional traction

 Limited flexibility in the midsoles

Specifications

Color options Blue, black, white, gray
Size range 6-15

Nike SuperRep Go Flyknit

Nike SuperRep Go Flyknit
Nike

The Nike SuperRep Go 3 Flyknit combines sustainability and performance. Its 360-degree zoned Flyknit uppers provide comfort and support, and the reclaimed foam midsoles offer responsive cushioning for high-impact workouts. 

Pros Cons
Eco-friendly materials

Lightweight and packable

Comfortable 360-degree Flyknit support

Durable with targeted rubber outsoles

 Limited arch support

May lack cushioning for long-distance runs

Specifications

Color options Black/gray
Size range 5-15

Puma Fuse 2.0

Puma Fuse 2.0
Puma

The Puma Fuse 2.0 is designed to enhance training performance with its advanced features. It incorporates increased rubber for improved stability, featuring higher sidewall coverage that ensures excellent traction and grip. 

Pros Cons
Enhanced stability

Durable construction

Excellent heel support

Versatile grip

 Heavier weight

Specifications

Color options White, black, green, multicolored
Size range 7-14

Goruck Ballistic Training Shoes

Goruck Ballistic Training Shoes
Goruck

The Goruck Ballistic Trainers feature engineered warp knit uppers for a seamless design with reinforced strength and breathability. The lace area, midfoot, and heel are made of durable 1680D Cordura Ballistic Nylon, providing excellent abrasion resistance and support. 

Pros Cons
Durable construction (Cordura nylon)

Excellent breathability

Secure fit (lace-lock eyelets)

Supportive for all-foot arches

 Potentially heavier than other options

Specifications

Color options White, black, green, red, brown, neon yellow
Size range 6-15

Under Armour HOVR Apex 3

Under Armour HOVR Apex 3
Under Armour

The UA HOVR Apex 3 is designed for dynamic movement, offering remarkable cushioning and energy return. It features a sturdy layering system and flexible outsoles for improved stability in all directions.

Pros Cons
Excellent cushioning and energy return

Durable and protective uppers

Superior support and stability

Flexible outsoles for natural movement

 Can feel bulky for some people

Specifications

Color options Black, white, multicolored
Size range 7-16

Adidas Dropset 3

Adidas Dropset 3
Adidas

The Adidas Dropset 3 trainers deliver essential support for strength training with dual-density midsoles for cushioning and TPU sidewalls for midfoot stability. Designed with a wider fit, they comfortably accommodate foot swelling during intense workouts. 

Pros Cons
Excellent support and stability for strength training

Cushioned midsoles for comfort during intense reps

Breathable design with Adidas HEAT.RDY technology

Eco-friendly

 Easily destroyed mesh

Specifications

Color options Gray, red, black, white
Size range 4-18

Frequently asked questions

Shot of person wearing athletic shoes
M. Cooper / Unsplash

Can you wear running shoes during HIIT workouts?

Running shoes are not ideal for HIIT workouts. While they provide good cushioning for forward movements, they lack the lateral support needed for quick direction changes and stability during high-impact exercises.

Are tight or loose shoes better for HIIT?

Tight shoes are better for HIIT workouts, as they provide the necessary support and stability. However, they should not be too tight to the point they cause discomfort or restrict blood flow.

How many times a week should I do a HIIT class?

For most people, three to four times weekly is optimal for HIIT workouts. This frequency allows for maximum fat burn and cardiovascular improvements while giving the body sufficient time to recover.

