 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health & Fitness

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

The 7 best cross-training shoes for men: Our top picks

Discover the optimal brands for your workouts

By
guy sitting on bench at gym holding water flask wearing black with white sneakers
Anastase Maragos / Unsplash

As an athlete or fitness enthusiast, you will agree that there are numerous exercises to try, all requiring different shoes. So, you should constantly choose the right shoes for each training session. But did you know that you can do all your workouts in one dependable cross-training shoe? These shoes offer convenience and cost-effectiveness for all your training.

Over the years, many cross-training shoes for men have been introduced to the market because there is so much demand for them in the fitness community. Hence, there are just too many options to choose from. That is why we have curated a list of the best cross-training shoes for men to help you make informed decisions. Let’s dive in!

Recommended Videos

What is cross-training?

Man using a jump rope on a rooftop
LightField Studios / Shutterstock

Cross-training is a fitness program that incorporates various exercise activities outside an athlete’s main sport to work on specific fitness components. An ideal cross-training routine includes strength training, cardiovascular exercises, and flexibility exercises like pilates and yoga.

Related

This variability has many benefits for an athlete. These include improved agility and balance, flexibility in training plans, enhanced skills, an opportunity to work on different muscle groups, and the ability to continue training while injured. So, if this interests you, let’s explore how you can buy the best shoes for successful cross-training.

Factors to consider when purchasing cross-training shoes

man running with headphones on beach.
Leandro Boogalu / Pexels

Durability

Cross-training shoes should withstand the rigorous exercises you engage in without tearing or ripping off. Hence, you need to look out for durability so you don’t change your shoes too often.

Lateral support and stability

A good cross-trainer should never make you feel wobbly when working out. Whether you lift weights or move from side to side, your shoes should offer enough support and stability.

Shoe size and toe box fit

Getting the perfect size for cross-trainers is among the most important things to remember. You don’t want your shoes to be too big so your feet can be secure or too small to avoid blisters or injuries. Go for shoes that fit perfectly with enough toe room and breathability.

How often should you get new cross-training shoes?

marathon runners legs on road
Tong-su-Z / Unsplash

As an active trainer, you should replace your cross-training shoes twice a year. But, if you only use them occasionally, you can replace them every nine to 12 months. However, if you notice a loss of cushion or support, worn-out soles or thread, discomfort or pain during a workout, or any visible damage, you should replace your shoes regardless of how long you have used them.

7 best cross-training shoes for men

Nike Metcon 9

Nike Metcon 9
Nike / Nike

Nike Metcon 9 has a very supportive build, a grippy outsole, and a wide base, which makes it perfect for diverse workouts. The shoe offers unwavering stability despite the absence of the typical raised heel of weightlifting shoes. 

Pros Cons
Exceptionally stable for weightlifting

Good grip on gym floors

Accommodates wide feet

Reliable foot containment

Very comfortable and breathable

 Heavier than others on the list

Not the best for cardio or jump ropes 

UnderArmour HOVR Phantom 3 SE

UnderArmour HOVR Phantom 3 SE
Under Armour / Under Armour

The UA HOVR Phantom 3 SE is well-suited for cardio-minded athletes. It features an 8mm heel-to-toe drop that is very comfortable when running or engaging in high-intensity interval training. The bootie-style construction keeps your foot locked in without extra room for internal slippage.

Pros Cons
Exceptionally comfortable and soft

Decent lockdown across the top of the foot

Highly stable and built like a tank

Unique esthetics

Well cushioned

 Lacks adequate breathability 

Very heavy

Reebok Nano X4

Reebok Nano X4
Reebok / Reebok

This cross-training shoe emphasizes a refined lift and run chassis systems that provide exceptional support on different movements. The flex weave knit upper keeps your foot comfortable and locked in for the best performance.

Pros Cons
Great grip on gym floors

Very breathable

Secure foot lockdown

Great balance of cushioning and stability

Lightweight

 Not suitable for wide feet

Not the best for heavy lifting

Adidas Adipower Weightlifting 3

Adidas Adipower Weightlifting 3
Adidas / Adidas

This cross-trainer combines a high-density TPU midsole, extra padding around the collar, and a durable leather lockdown strap. Therefore, it effortlessly provides top-notch stability and support for different types of exercises.

Pros Cons
Wider heel design for wider stability

Feels grounded and supportive

Exceptional breathability

Balanced foam

One of the most durable cross-training shoes

 The toebox may be narrow for some people

Not the best for running

Xero Prio

Xero Prio
Xero / Xero

Xero Prio is a minimalist cross trainer that is well-suited for barefoot enthusiasts. It has a 0mm heel-to-toe drop and removable insole that allows for a closer feel of the ground. It also has a thick and durable upper that keeps your feet locked in even during intense exercise.

Pros Cons
Removable insole for a more grounded feel

Enhanced durability

Lightweight

Provides a smooth and stable ride

Zero-drop design, great for barefoot enthusiasts

 Laces are a bit clunky

Limited breathability

Nike Air Zoom TR 1

Nike Air Zoom TR 1
Nike / Nike

The most outstanding feature of this Nike Air Zoom TR 1 is the midsole, which has an air zoom unit that provides soft landings and pleasant responsiveness. It delivers a delicate balance of support without being overly firm and exceptional toe box durability.

Pros Cons
Smooth heel-to-toe transition

Good impact protection

Secure heel hold

Nice lateral stability

Dependable grip on gym floors

 Not breathable

Not for wide-footers

Adidas Dropset 3

Adidas Dropset 3
Adidas / Adidas

The Adidas Dropset 3 offers outstanding stability for all forms of workout. It has a perfect blend of superior breathability, a highly secure foothold, and adequate toe box room for added comfort.

Pros Cons
Extra durable and grippy outsole

Accommodating toe box

Flexible enough for plyometrics

Secure foothole

Excellent stability for lateral movements and weightlifting

 It’s not great for outdoor use

It has a dense heel

Frequently asked questions

Man gripping a barbell to do a deadlift
QubixStudio / Shutterstock

Is it okay to wear running shoes for cross-training?

Running shoes are not recommended for cross-training. They can’t offer the stability and lateral support needed for multidirectional movements, especially for high-intensity workouts and weight lifting. Hence, it is best to use recommended cross-training shoes.

Are HOKAs good for cross-training?

Hokas are known to design the best running shoes; their cushion is focused on forward movements. However, models like the Hoka Challenger can work for light cross-training, but if you intend to do intense workouts, Hoka won’t be a good choice.

Are training shoes the same as cross trainers?

Training shoes are similar to cross trainers, but they are not the same. Both are designed for versatile workouts, but training shoes are sometimes tailored for specific exercises, while cross trainers are designed for a broader range of workouts.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christine VanDoren
Christine VanDoren
Contributor
Christine is a certified personal trainer and nutritionist with an undergraduate degree from Missouri State University. Her…
I spent a month running the Green Mountains in Arc’teryx Sylan shoes — what I thought
Arc'teryx Sylan running shoes in morning light

 

 

Read more
Saucony running shoes: The Triumph 22 makes every run easy
Saucony Triumph 22 morning picture

 

Last summer, I discovered Zone 2 running. The method — involving easy paces and a lowered heartrate — made the sport fun again, all while building my endurance and fat-burning capability. Runs were no longer taxing workouts. Instead, I settled into a comfortable pace, took in the scenery, and enjoyed myself.

Read more
The best Puma running shoes for men in 2024
man running in shorts outside on the road

When it comes to buying running shoes to protect your limbs as well as help you achieve the best times, you don’t want to solely focus on running shoe deals going on at the time. Instead, you want the best running shoes possible. Puma is one of the most reliable options so if you’re considering checking out the best Puma running shoes, you’re in luck.

We’ve picked out the very best Puma running shoes for men that you can buy today. We’ve catered to different budgets and needs, appreciating that some of us love to run on the sidewalk and others prefer trail running. Take a look below at what we’ve picked so you can soon dive into a comfier and faster world of running.
The best Puma running shoes for men in 2024

Read more