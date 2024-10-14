 Skip to main content
Wax London takes Scottish inspiration for AW24

Overshirts and corduroy take center stage

By
wax london aw24 man in cableknit sweater from
Wax London

Inspiration can come from anywhere. A book, a movie, a song, all things that can spark our creative engines and get us to turn out the best we have inside us. Designers have to find ways to escape the noise of the industry to find inspiration in everything around them. For Wax London, that was what they did. On a trip to Scotland, they found themselves surrounded by the serene beauty of the country and developed their autumn and winter collection for 2024, titled appropriately enough, “Escape the Noise.” Of course, any collection that Wax London does now has to include an evolution of the new icon for the brand, the Whiting overshirt. And this season has already gotten a boost thanks to Bradley Cooper, who wore it for an outing in NYC. But that isn’t all this new collection has going for it.

Fit for an autumn in the Scottish Highlands

Man in a field wearing a sweater and beanie
Wax London

The new Wax London collection features a bevy of specialty overshirts, including the classic windowpane check and the latest season stepney all in a darker nighttime color palette of blacks, navy, and whites. They also add to their repertoire with the Otto, similar to the Whiting, only with side entry pockets. One of the collection’s standouts this season is the use of corduroy. Not only do they offer it in blazers and trousers, the perfect fall fabric for exploring Scotland’s most beautiful countryside, but they also feature embroidered shirts in a stunning pin-cord texture.

No matter where you find your inspiration, do so in style and in warmth with any of the new collection from Wax London.

Escape the Noise

