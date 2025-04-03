UGG’s latest campaign turns it into the perfect year-round shoe

Synonymous with the fall and winter seasons, there’s no denying that UGGs have established themselves as the ultimate cold-weather shoe. This has allowed us to expect many designs geared around warmth and comfort. However, in its latest campaign, UGG wants to shift that perspective and establish itself as a technical and everyday footwear option that can fill many roles. Along with Los Angeles-based designer and artist Reese Cooper, the Santa Barbara-based brand has updated two of their famed styles to be more durable and technical. These boots are perfect for the upcoming festival season and aren’t just for keeping you warm. Cooper’s aesthetic touch gives the designs a more edgy, street-style look, ready for different terrains and environments. Far from the UGG boots you know and wear, these reimagined silhouettes are a one-of-a-kind grab.

UGG x Reese Cooper Spring/Summer 2025 Collection

Recommended Videos

With two new styles in the collection, Reese Cooper has meshed his utility-inspired design with UGG’s iconic silhouettes. Taking on the Classic Mini and Classic Ultra Mini, these new designs look and feel different from their originals. The Classic Mini boot has been updated with a CORDURA UltraLite water-resistant fabric to offer coverage and protection from the elements. An elastic toggle on the top half is included, allowing users to adjust the style for a better fit and look. This silhouette is available in three colorways: Peyote, Black/Black, and Mandarin Red.

Available in just two colorways, the Classic Ultra Mini offers users a chance for a slightly more subtle lower height. This design features a non-wick, waterproof textile with GORE-TEX lining. These new features exude a sleek, more tactical look that widely contrasts with its traditional design. Coming in Black and Kalamata, the Classic Ultra Mini best suits those wanting a more subdued appearance. Launching on April 11, the UGG Reese Cooper collaboration will be available via the Reese Cooper and UGG websites and select retailers.