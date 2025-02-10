 Skip to main content
Sperry and BEAMS celebrate 90 years with the ultimate summer shoe

Sperry, BEAMS PLUS release new sneaker

sperry x beams plus shoe box on counter
Sperry / Sperry

When it comes to classic boat shoes, there’s no brand more focused on perfecting the timeless silhouette than Sperry. A popular casual shoe, the boat shoe is an easy way to elevate your casual looks without sacrificing your sophisticated style. To celebrate Sperry’s continued presence as a standard boat shoe, the brand has joined forces with Japanese brand BEAMS PLUS for a new collaboration that takes fans back in time. In honor of Sperry’s 90th anniversary, both brands are taking on an archival boat shoe that brings it to a new generation. With an updated look and fresh feel, the newest Sperry x BEAMS PLUS shoes are set to become your new favorite once summer hits. 

Sperry x BEAMS PLUS Nylon CVO

three pairs of sperry shoes in sand
Sperry / Sperry

Using Sperry’s Circular Vamp Oxford silhouette as the base, this collaborative shoe gives a major nod to the design created in 1935. In this new release, the shoe has been updated with Nylon uppers and will be available in white, red, or navy hues. Besides a heavy-duty upper, the shoe comes equipped with the brand’s Razor-Cut Wave-Siping in the sole for increased traction. While not much differs in the rest of the design, the increased traction and uppers allow users to feel more secure and protected in the shoe. BEAMS PLUS and Sperry will also release an accompanying apparel and hat collection that mimics the celebratory nautical style showcased in the new footwear. Those looking to get a head start on their summer footwear will be able to purchase the new Sperry x BEAMS Plus on February 13 at select specialty retailers worldwide and the Sperry and BEAMS web stores.

