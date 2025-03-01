Dime turned this adidas sneaker into a luxe punk shoe

When it comes to elevating old classic designs, adidas is an expert at it. Over the past releases, we’ve seen how the brand has collaborated with other designers and brands to turn their iconic sneakers into sophisticated footwear. While their latest release has some edge, it’s an elevated look for one of their classic lifestyle shoes. Reuniting with their longtime collaborator, Dime, adidas is giving their Gazelle a revamp that combines a luxe material with some punk-inspired finishes. Far from the traditional look you’re accustomed to seeing from the Gazelle sneaker, this new iteration is an elevated design that adds some personality with a few subtle touches. While it seems as if adidas has focused on other sneakers like the Superstar and Samba when it comes to their collaborations, this Gazelle collaboration opens the door to future surprises.

Dime x adidas Gazelle ADV

Created in two colorways, the new collaborative adidas Gazelle sees the sneaker redesigned with premium leather and synthetic uppers in either maroon or black. Both iterations sit on black rubber outsoles for a sleek finish. The laces match the colorway for the ultimate elevated design for a monochromatic effect. To add a punk-inspired touch, adidas’ iconic Three Stripes branding is replaced with silver metal studs. Further details like Dime’s cursive name in chrome foil and embossed branding give the sneaker another stylish touch. Set to retail for $110, the adidas Gazelle ADV will be available via adidas’ website starting March 1. With smooth leather, metal accents, and shiny accents, this Gazelle is a sophisticated sneaker that doesn’t lose its personality.