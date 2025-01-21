 Skip to main content
HOKA’s latest announcement might be their quickest shoe ever

HOKA releases new running shoe

overhead product photo of hoka sneaker
In preparation for the marathon season, HOKA is buffing up its line of speed trainers with the ultimate sneaker, one of their fastest yet. Following up on last year’s debut of the Cielo X1 sneaker, HOKA is releasing a new design variation that already made waves for its lightweight footwear technology. Whether you use it for speed or comfort, the latest HOKA sneaker is a must for anyone looking for the ultimate mix of practicality and style. Although style tends to fall second, HOKA has successfully integrated a colorful and trendy design with the brand’s latest upgrades. Crafted to be quicker, the upcoming installment of the Cielo X1 series is nothing short of a modern innovation. 

Cielo X1 2.0: HOKA’s newest speed racer 

side view of hoka running shoe
The new Cielo X1 2.0 sneakers use an aggressive forefoot rocker and ultra-responsive dual-density PEBA midsole with carbon fiber plate for the ultimate design that integrates the latest footwear technology. On the outside of the shoe, engineered jacquard mesh and a warp knit tongue in a white, black, and blue combination brighten up the silhouette with lively hues. Deliberate cutouts have been added for weight savings, helping lighten the load for runners. Sticky rubber outsoles add significant traction support, giving runners even more protection on each step. Made with speed in mind, the newest HOKA Cielo X1 2.0 is built to be lightweight and fast by excluding heavy features and insignificant details. Available via HOKA’s web store on January 27, this sneaker will retail for $275. With subtle pops of color, this runner hasn’t lost its style touch, making it an appealing and worthy investment for those looking to amplify their running footwear. 

